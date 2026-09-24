Joyriding teens taunt gardaí in knowledge they won’t be locked up, says Garda Commissioner

Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly also said he did not believe a recent RTÉ Investigates programme relating to Garda whistleblower processes was 'balanced'. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Teenagers engaging in high-risk driving in stolen vehicles are taunting gardaí in the knowledge they cannot be placed in custody due to capacity issues at the State’s only detention centre for children, Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly has said.

“They know from some of their peers that Oberstown is full, from court cases and things like that,” said Kelly. “They’re down taunting the guards in Limerick that . . . even if you arrest me, even catch me, you know I’m going to be back out.

“We’ve got children who are saying, ‘I can’t be brought anywhere. I will be stealing a car and you might catch me, and if you do catch me, I’m not going anywhere’.”

In the same vein, the commissioner said he was aware of social media videos of teenagers driving in allegedly stolen vehicles around the area of Oberstown Children Detention Campus in north Co Dublin.

“You can imagine how frustrating that is for guards,” he said.

Kelly was speaking at a meeting of the Policing & Community Safety Authority on Thursday, which focused in part on high-risk driving.

The meeting followed a crash on the M9 in Co Kildare last month, which resulted in the deaths of five teenagers in a car travelling in the wrong direction. A child and three women, travelling in a second vehicle in the correct direction, were seriously injured in the crash.

Kelly said providing gardaí with specialised training for pursuit situations was not a “panacea” for dealing with high-risk driving, including wrong-way driving on motorways.

The force has moved to train officers in pursuit situations following the fatal M9 incident.

“The one thing that I would say about pursuit training, this is absolutely not the panacea to this issue,” Kelly said. “It’s part of the solution, but it’s not the panacea for this. Our preference around dealing with these [situations] is around containment and use of stinger devices.”

The commissioner said regardless of resources, expertise and circumstances, pursuit situations are dangerous and “potentially risky activity to become involved in”.

Kelly also addressed a recent RTÉ Investigates programme relating to Garda whistleblower processes. The programme alleged, among other things, whistleblowers within the force were treated poorly in the aftermath of their disclosures.

He said he did not believe the programme was “balanced” and repeated that the Garda would be writing to the producers behind the programme to outline its position.

The commissioner said the force’s senior figures were “confident” the current whistleblower facility is a “robust system”. He said An Garda Síochána was considering commissioning an independent review of its whistleblower facility.