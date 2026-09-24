Republic of Ireland v Kosovo updates: Boys in Green kick off Nations League campaign in Pristina

Nations League, Group B3: Kosovo v Republic of Ireland, Fadil Vokrri Stadium, Pristina, 7.45pm Irish time

Ireland are breaking new ground tonight in Pristina, Kosovo being the second-last Uefa nation that we are yet to play.

What’s the last nation standing, you ask? Well, how about we hand you over our quizmaster Mary Hannigan for that little nugget of information:

[ After Kosovo, Ireland will have played 53 of the other 54 Uefa nations – just one more to go...Opens in new window ]

Ireland players ahead of kick-off at Fadil Vokrri Stadium. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Because these things have a way of being a bit convoluted, let’s remind ourselves of how the new Nations League format will work, or at least the League B of it all.

There are 16 teams in the second tier, divided into the following four groups of four (listed by current Uefa ranking):

Group B1: Switzerland, Scotland, Slovenia, North Macedonia

Group B2: Hungary, Ukraine, Northern Ireland , Georgia

, Georgia Group B3: Austria, Israel, Republic of Ireland , Kosovo

, Kosovo Group B4: Poland, Sweden, Romania, Bosnia and Herzegovina

In the group phase, each team faces the other teams in their group twice, once at home and once away.

In League B, the group winners (based on points) gains promotion to League A next season, while the runners-up goes into the League A/B playoffs, where a win would also secure them promotion.

The third-placed teams in each of the League B groups stay where they are for next season, and the bottom side from each group goes to the League B/C playoffs, where a win would keep them in League B next season and a defeat would see them drop down to League C.

The FAI has said the home end is sold out for tonight’s game. Judging by the images coming through from Pristina, the travelling Irish fans are having a jolly time of it.

Republic of Ireland fans Brian Kelly and Matthew Burke in Pristina ahead of the match. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Thomas Carroll from Derry in Pristina ahead of the Republic of Ireland's game against Kosovo. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Ireland fans Phillip Keenan, Pat Fitzsimons and Jason Gallagher in Pristina. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Brian Kelly, Matthew Burke, Finn Ruane and Ian Brunton ahead of the game. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Barry Curtin from Cork ahead of the game. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

For this campaign, Ireland are in Group B3, joined by tonight’s opponents Kosovo, as well as Austria and (in case you’ve been cut off from all forms of media for the past few months and need filling in) Israel.

In the group stages, each team plays their group-mates twice, once at home and once away.

Here’s a run through Ireland’s six group fixtures:

September 24th: Kosovo, away

September 27th: Israel, ‘away’

October 1st: Austria, home

October 4th: Israel, ‘home’

November 14th: Austria, away

November 17th: Kosovo, home

Hello everyone. Welcome along to The Irish Times live blog for the Republic of Ireland’s opening fixture of the 2026/27 Nations League.

Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side are away to Kosovo, with kick-off at the Fadil Vokrri Stadium in Pristina at 7.45pm Irish time.

To get us started, here’s Ireland’s starting XI:

Your Ireland starting XI to face Kosovo ☘️



Dara O’Shea captains the side with James Abankwah handed a first competitive start in green 🙌



Kick-off in Pristina is 90 minutes away 🇽🇰🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/xDGEpUyoRE — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) September 24, 2026

Republic of Ireland: Caoimhín Kelleher; James Abankwah, Dara O’Shea (capt), John Egan; Liam Scales, Jayson Moloumby, Jason Knight, Chiedozie Ogbene, Jake O’Brien; Finn Azaz; Troy Parrott.

Kosovo: Arijanet Muric; Lumbardh Dellova, Ilir Krasniqi, Albian Hajdari, Dion Gallapeni; Mergim Vojvoda, Veldin Hodza, Edon Zhegrova, Leon Avdullahu, Baton Zabergja; Vedat Murigi (capt).