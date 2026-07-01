Kylian Mbappé and Michael Olise combined with panache to help France to a 3-0 win over Sweden in the World Cup on Tuesday. Photograph: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

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With Sweden 3-0 down and stricken with a kind of vertigo, France manager Didier Deschamps provided a small palliative by substituting Kylian Mbappé and Michael Olise with five minutes of their last-32 tie remaining. As Mbappé made his way to the touchline, Deschamps grinned, stretched out his palms and bowed forward in supplication. It was an appropriate deference to the performance the World Cup had just seen.

This was 3-0 going on 6-0. The French attack was a whirl and blur of slick and devastating movement, with Mbappé scoring twice and Olise assisting twice. Both struck the post too, Olise with an audacious overhead kick that was inches from being the goal of the tournament. Sweden manager Graham Potter said his side wouldn’t have won even if they had been “perfect”, and this was a statement performance by the French. All France have left to establish is whether they will be remembered as heirs to the 1970 Brazil team that won the World Cup or the 1982 Brazil team that dazzled the world before shockingly succumbing to Italy.

Ken Early was in New York for us and, true to the day’s spirit of deference, Ken extends his humblest apologies to the hitherto dowdy Deschamps.

Elsewhere, Mexico’s late-night tie with Ecuador was deferred by an hour owing to the threat of electrical storms. When the game did kick-off, Ecuador were buffeted and blown away by the extreme intensity of the atmosphere at the Azteca. Inspired by breakout teenage star Gilberto Mora, Mexico scored twice in the first half to win a World Cup knockout match for the first time since they last hosted the tournament in 1986. England will play Mexico at the Azteca if they beat DR Congo later today, and should be duly forewarned.

Norway have an ominous drumbeat of their own, celebrating in characteristic, Viking-rowboat style after Erling Haaland’s late goal settled a seesawing tie against Ivory Coast. They face Brazil in the last 16. Remarkably, Norway remain the only team to have faced Brazil but never lost to them, boasting a record of two wins and two draws from their four previous encounters.

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Norway fans enjoying the win!!!



Watch all 104 games from the #FIFAWorldCup on RTÉ pic.twitter.com/k3LPgyqVDe — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) June 30, 2026

This was a World Cup day of menacing augurs to send shivers down the spines of various teams who were otherwise resting.

Results:

Round of 32 – Ivory Coast 1 (Diallo 74) Norway 2 (Nusa 39, Haaland 86)

Round of 32 – France 3 (Mbappé 45 74, Barcola 53) Sweden 0

Round of 32 – Mexico 2 (Quinones 22, Jimenez 31) Ecuador 0

Goal of the day: Amad Diallo

From rich pickings we pluck Amad Diallo’s slaloming run and smart finish for Ivory Coast’s equaliser against Norway.

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TAKE A BOW AMAD DIALLO!!!



Watch all 104 games from the #FIFAWorldCup on RTÉ pic.twitter.com/9gSse5iCnQ — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) June 30, 2026

Moment of the day: Danny Murphy laments his cat’s disappearance

Pure Partridge from Danny Murphy pic.twitter.com/vF0fiGZDAl — LEBOM App (@LebomApp) June 30, 2026

Before substitute Oscar Bobb created Norway’s winning goal with an incisive pass, he played an unlikely muse to BBC co-commentator Danny Murphy. “I used to have a cat called Bob,” said Murphy during the match. “He jumped in the back of a Royal Mail van and we lost him. Sad really. Anyway.”

The Irish Times understands that the Murphy family have since found Postman Pat too triggering to watch.

Picture of the day: Mbappé made a beeline for his manager to celebrate his first goal against Sweden. Deschamps flew home last week to attend his mother’s funeral.

Kylian Mbappé of France celebrates with France's head coach Didier Deschamps after scoring the opening goal against Sweden. Photograph: Sarah Yenesel/EPA

Question of the day: Who has scored more World Cup goals, players called Müller or players called Ronaldo? (Answer below)

Coming up today:

Round of 32 – England v DR Congo (5pm Irish time, RTÉ2 & BBC)

Round of 32 – Belgium v Senegal (9pm, RTÉ2 & UTV)

Round of 32 – USA v Bosnia and Herzegovina (1am, RTÉ2 & BBC)

Elsewhere in sport:

Louth have qualified for the All-Ireland semi-finals for the first time since 1957 and now our columnist Darragh O’Sé pays them the ultimate compliment in explaining why the Wee County are no longer underdogs.

Rugby’s new Nations Championship gets under way this weekend, with Ireland kicking off against Australia. Gordon D’Arcy explains why the competition is Ireland’s most useful opportunity in two years, while Gerry Thornley is in Sydney and hears from Hugo Keenan.