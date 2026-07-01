Residential

What will €475,000 buy on over an acre in Cavan and on corner site in Kimmage?

Two homes, one price: a four-bed detached home with outbuildings near Bawnaboy or a detached three-bed in D12

This Cavan four-bed is within the Cuilcagh Lakelands Geopark
This Cavan four-bed is within the Cuilcagh Lakelands Geopark
Jessica Doyle
Wed Jul 01 2026 - 05:001 MIN READ

Tirnwannagh, Bawnboy, Co Cavan

€470,000, Smith Property

This four-bedroom detached home in the Cuilcagh Lakelands Geopark comes to the market with grounds extending to 1.2 acres. It also features a 31sq m (335sq ft) studio which has planning permission to become self-catering accommodation. Extending to 194sq m (2,088sq ft), the main house features pine floors, ceilings and joinery as well as an enchanting sunroom. This property offers lots of potential, featuring a greenhouse, sauna and multiple outbuildings. Ber C3

Plus: Well-presented home with lots of potential.

Minus: You would need a car to get around.

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Kimmage three-bed in turnkey condition
Kimmage three-bed in turnkey condition

238A Clonard Road, Kimmage, Dublin 12

€475,000, Mullery O’Gara

This three-bedroom home benefits from being detached and having a corner site and off-street parking in the ever-popular Kimmage area. Extending to 84sq m (904sq ft), it comes to market in good condition and is ripe for personalisation; prospective new owners could move in and put their own touches to the home over time. It has a lawn and driveway to the front and a compact cement-ground southwest-facing garden to the rear. It overlooks a central green. Ber C1

Plus: Turnkey property in convenient location.

Minus: Would benefit from cosmetic refresh.

Jessica Doyle

Jessica Doyle

Jessica Doyle writes about property for The Irish Times
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