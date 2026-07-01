What will €475,000 buy on over an acre in Cavan and on corner site in Kimmage?

Tirnwannagh, Bawnboy, Co Cavan

€470,000, Smith Property

This four-bedroom detached home in the Cuilcagh Lakelands Geopark comes to the market with grounds extending to 1.2 acres. It also features a 31sq m (335sq ft) studio which has planning permission to become self-catering accommodation. Extending to 194sq m (2,088sq ft), the main house features pine floors, ceilings and joinery as well as an enchanting sunroom. This property offers lots of potential, featuring a greenhouse, sauna and multiple outbuildings. Ber C3

Plus: Well-presented home with lots of potential.

Minus: You would need a car to get around.

Kimmage three-bed in turnkey condition

238A Clonard Road, Kimmage, Dublin 12

€475,000, Mullery O’Gara

This three-bedroom home benefits from being detached and having a corner site and off-street parking in the ever-popular Kimmage area. Extending to 84sq m (904sq ft), it comes to market in good condition and is ripe for personalisation; prospective new owners could move in and put their own touches to the home over time. It has a lawn and driveway to the front and a compact cement-ground southwest-facing garden to the rear. It overlooks a central green. Ber C1

Plus: Turnkey property in convenient location.

Minus: Would benefit from cosmetic refresh.