Trump made more than $1bn last year on return to presidency

The annual disclosure, required by law and released by the Office of Government Ethics, will raise new questions about conflicts of interest in Donald Trump’s administration. Photograph: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Donald Trump earned more than $1.16 billion in crypto sales and memecoin royalties last year upon returning to the US presidency, according to a financial disclosure released on Tuesday.

The US president made $526.8 million from selling tokens from his family’s crypto company World Liberty Financial and disclosed income of $635 million in royalties from a licence agreement with Celebration Coins.

Trump still holds 15.75 billion World Liberty Financial tokens, which are worth about $900 million despite a steep decline over the past year, the disclosures show.

The disclosures also suggest he continues to hold large amounts of other cryptocurrency. The forms reveal he made more than $33 million of the proceeds from the World Liberty Financial sales in bitcoin and more than $150 million via the Ethereum blockchain.

The annual disclosure, required by law and released by the Office of Government Ethics, will raise new questions about conflicts of interest in Trump’s administration. The filing also shows extensive transactions of US stocks.

The 2025 annual report showed the scale of the president’s stake in the cryptocurrency industry as his administration rolled back Biden-era restrictions on the sector and ended lawsuits against some of its biggest companies.

“Neither the President nor his family has ever engaged – or will ever engage – in conflicts of interest,” said White House spokesperson Anna Kelly.

A Trump Organisation spokesperson said the disclosure showed the family company had a “strong financial position, supported by world class, valuable assets, substantial liquidity and a conservative balance sheet”.

In 2024, Trump campaigned to make America “the bitcoin superpower of the world” and his sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr co-founded World Liberty Financial with the sons of White House envoy Steve Witkoff.

After Trump won, he replaced Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chair Gary Gensler with crypto advocate Paul Atkins. The SEC has since dropped or settled cases with crypto companies such as Coinbase, which have donated to Trump’s inaugural fund and the construction of a White House ballroom.

In October, the Financial Times reported that the Trump family crypto businesses reaped more than $1 billion in pre-tax profits in the year prior.

The demolition of a section of the East Wing of the White House during construction of a new ballroom in October 2025. Photograph: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg

The filings disclose that Meta paid $24.5 million to Trump’s presidential library project. Alphabet paid $22 million to the Trust for the National Mall, which is funnelling corporate donations to build the new East Wing ballroom of the White House. CBS and ABC each paid $16 million to Trump’s library. A lawsuit against Twitter and founder Jack Dorsey yielded another $8 million to Trump.

The disclosure also shows Trump’s earnings from licensing fees, including $4.7 million in royalties for Trump watches, $1.9 million for coffee-table book Save America, $591,000 for a photo book Letters to Trump, $208,486 for singer Lee Greenwood’s Bible, $67,634 for sneakers and fragrances, and $35,920 for a “45” guitar.

Trump also disclosed gifts including 10 World Cup tickets from Fifa president Gianni Infantino described as being worth $15,000.

He also received a $250,000 sculpture called the Defiance Monument from Anthony Constantino, chief executive of custom sticker company Sticker Mule, who recently won his Republican primary for a US House seat in New York with Trump’s endorsement.

Trump’s wife, Melania, earned $6 million from sales of non-fungible tokens and $10.7mn from her documentary, Melania, which was bought by Amazon. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026

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