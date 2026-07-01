Charming double-fronted Victorian in Ballsbridge

Address : 35 Waterloo Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 Price : €1,800,000 Agent : Savills

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Number 35 Waterloo Road in Ballsbridge is a two-storey-over-basement terraced Victorian. Built in the 1840s, it has been put through a sensitive restoration by its owners. The result is a lovely family home imbued with a distinct French decorative aesthetic, but executed with such a light hand that the original character of the house is still evident. It is now for sale through Savills, seeking €1.8 million.

The front garden has off-street parking and has been well landscaped and planted. There is dual access to the 200sq m (2,152sq ft) Ber-exempt house – through the garden level or via the granite steps to the front door, with its original ornate fanlight.

Floors in the hallway have been refurbished and original features are still in place, such as an archway, ceiling rose and coving. The drawingroom to the right overlooks Waterloo Road and has a fine original marble fireplace. A wide arch leads to the diningroom, which has a lovely fireplace, and, like the drawingroom, has fine, deep-set windows with original shutters.

The kitchen is on the ground-floor return and is charming, with bespoke navy units topped with deep wooden counters. A Lacanche stove takes pride of place and the French country vibe is amplified by individual cupboards. A Quooker tap stands solo, with its own mini sink, away from the double sink under the windows overlooking the garden.

Steps lead down to the basement level, which has a guest loo at the end of the stairs and a passage leading to the garden-level door at the front of the house. This corridor has been well-kitted out as a utility, boot room and laundry. There are two large rooms at this level, which is often given over to a kitchen in houses of this size and could be repurposed as one again. One of the rooms is in use as a bedroom; the room behind it, connected by double glazed doors, is a music room/playroom.

On the first floor return is a good-sized bedroom and a small bathroom painted a deep red. At the top of the stairs is a show-stopping bathroom with a free-standing copper bath under the window. Soft sage-green paint is set off by vivid turquoise tiles in the shower.

There are two more bedrooms on this level, the child’s bedroom to the rear has a marble fireplace and a neat back of slimline wardrobes crafted from plywood – a recurring method of storage that runs through the house. As a material, its clean modernity sits beautifully with the older features of this house.

The main bedroom is painted a calming pale pink, has the same stripped pine floorboards that feature on all levels, a stunning deep-set window and a marble fireplace with red tiled insert and slate surround.

Back outside, the previously lengthy garden has been lost to a mews on Waterloo Lane, like most of the Victorian neighbours. But it is still a good size and is planted with low-maintenance shrubs and trees such as acers and climbing roses. A slightly ramshackle treehouse hides in a corner, waiting to enchant another generation.