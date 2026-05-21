Five homes on view this week in Dublin from €595,000

53 Edenvale Road, Ranelagh, Dublin 6

€1.395m, DNG

Currently laid out as a three-bedroom home, this generously sized (177sq m/1,905sq ft) four-bedroom, semidetached period redbrick house has been well maintained and comes for sale in walk-in condition. There are two interconnected reception rooms to the front with an attractive bay window while the kitchen and breakfast room to the rear open out on to private and meticulously maintained west-facing rear garden. The house sits within a short walk of the Luas green-line stop at Beechwood and the shops on Dunville Avenue. Ber D1

On view By appointment at DNG

24 Arkendale Woods, Glenageary, Co Dublin

24 Arkendale Woods, Arkendale Road, Glenageary, Co Dublin

€665,000, Sherry FitzGerald

Positioned within walking distance of Dalkey and Sandycove villages and just 500m from Glenageary Dart station, this three-bedroom midterrace house of 71sq m (764sq ft) comprises a kitchen/breakfast room and livingroom at ground-floor level, and three bedrooms, one of which is en suite, upstairs. The rear garden is private and has a lawned area large enough to accommodate a shed for storage or a work-from-home office pod. Ber D1

On view By appointment at Sherry FitzGerald

42 Calderwood Avenue, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

42 Calderwood Avenue, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

€675,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

While in need of a refresh and an update, this three-bedroom house of 120sq m (1,292sq ft) occupies an excellent location in a quiet and mature, tree-lined cul-de-sac just off Grace Park Road. There is a large livingroom with a bay window and kitchen with potential to extend downstairs and three large bedrooms. The attic offers potential for conversion, and the south-facing back garden has a garage with rear-lane access. Ber E2

On view By appointment at Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

13 Pembroke Cottages, Donnybrook, Dublin 4

13 Pembroke Cottages, Donnybrook, Dublin 4

€595,000, Hunter’s Estate Agent

Situated beside Herbert Park, this terraced artisan cottage comes for sale in excellent condition. The accommodation, which extends to 75sq m (807sq ft), comprises an open-plan livingroom, kitchen and dining area, and a double bedroom and shower room on the ground floor, along with a home office at mezzanine level. Pembroke Cottages is just off Donnybrook Road and is convenient to the shops, restaurants and cafes of both Donnybrook and Ballsbridge villages, and to Dublin city centre. Ber D1

On view By appointment at Hunter’s Estate Agent

53 Marguerite Road, Glasnevin, Dublin 9

53 Marguerite Road, Glasnevin, Dublin 9

€995,000, Savills

Located just a short walk from the National Botanic Gardens, this large (142sq m/1,528sq ft) four-bedroom, four-bathroom Edwardian house comes for sale in pristine condition following a full renovation in 2020. The property’s period features have been seamlessly combined with a contemporary and bright interior that includes an extended kitchen and dining area, and a converted attic. The rear garden is south-facing and there is a block-built garage with rear-lane access. The Ber rating has been improved to an impressive B3.

On view By appointment at Savills