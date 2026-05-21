SCSI publishes report on workplace culture in Ireland’s property sector

Jeremiah Biala of Murphy Geospatial, Lisney chief executive Aoife Brennan, Judge Marguerite Bolger, Gwen Wilson, director of regulation at the SCSI, and SCSI president Gerard O’Toole at the launch of the Workplace Culture Benchmark Report

The Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI) has published its first report looking at how the workplace is experienced by professionals across the property, construction and land sectors.

Developed with behavioural science specialists Inclusio, the report, titled Workplace Culture Benchmark Report, establishes a baseline for understanding workplace culture across the profession and highlights areas of strength and risk.

Launching the report, Judge Marguerite Bolger, an expert in employment and equality law, said: “Culture is often discussed but rarely measured. This benchmark is valuable because it moves the conversation from assumption to evidence, creating visibility of issues that may otherwise remain unseen until they escalate.”

Among those also attending the launch were Jeremiah Biala of Murphy Geospatial, Lisney chief executive Aoife Brennan, Gwen Wilson, director of regulation at the SCSI and co-author of the report, and SCSI president Gerard O’Toole.