What will €400,000 buy in France, Portugal, the US, Greece and Co Sligo?

France: Pyrenees-Atlantiques

Oloron Sainte-Marie is in the foothills of the Pyrenees, about 32km southwest of the city of Pau. This traditional stone house is 4km outside the town on an elevated site with great views of the mountains. The main house is in good condition with a new roof and windows, and has a livingroom, kitchen, utility and two en suite bedrooms. The one-bedroom gite behind the house has an independent living space and kitchen. It is on just under an acre of land with cherry, quince, apple and fig trees.

Clooncose, Ballymote, Sligo

Sligo: Ballymote

Clooncose is at the end of a cul-de-sac in Ballymote, Co Sligo. Built in 1974, the cottage has been fully renovated with accommodation spread out over 68sq m (731sq ft). It is a single-storey, G-rated property with a kitchen, dining and livingroom, two bedrooms and a bathroom. The kitchen is fully fitted and the sittingroom has a Stanley solid-fuel stove. The house comes with 6.4 acres with a block-built stable yard, grass paddock and storage sheds, as well as an all-weather riding arena.

Price: €400,000

€400,000 Agent: Savills

Townhouse in Lagos

Portugal: Lagos

This two-bedroom property is in the old town of Lagos and within walking distance of the city’s main streets and beach. The three-storey townhouse is on a road filled with colourful buildings and a beautiful, cobbled path. On the ground floor there is an open-plan living space and kitchen. The first floor has a bedroom and bathroom, and there is another bedroom and bathroom on the top floor, where there is also access to a west-facing terrace with barbecue area. The location gives this great rental potential when not in use.

Watersong Resort, Florida

The US: Florida

The Watersong Resort in Davenport, Orlando, has been built near woodlands and lakes on a 46-acre site. The five-bedroom houses at the development have a floor area of just under 279sq m (3,000sq ft) with a large kitchen, livingroom, diningroom and en suite bedroom on the ground floor. Upstairs there are four more bedrooms and bathrooms, and an open loft space at the top of the house. There is a screened-in pool at the back of the house and a garage to the side includes a pool table. Residents have access to the clubhouse, community pool and games room.

Greek villa in Stavros

Greece: Stavros

This three-bedroom villa is in the coastal village of Stavros in northern Greece in the Thessaloniki region. The home, just 300m from the beach, is detached and comes fully furnished. Set out over 181sq m (1,948sq ft), the villa has an open-plan kitchen/dining/living area, three bedrooms, a terrace to the front on the first floor and balcony to the back, and the ground floor has a second living space with gym. Outside there is a private pool, barbecue area and covered dining space in the well-kept garden.