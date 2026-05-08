ResidentialTake 5

What will €595,000 buy in Greece, Barbados, Italy, Portugal and Co Cork?

One price, home and away: A house by the Bandon, a villa featured on a BBC renovation show, and more

Barbados: Paynes Bay
Barbados: Paynes Bay
Alison Gill
Fri May 08 2026 - 05:002 MIN READ

Barbados: St James

This apartment on the shores of Paynes Bay on the Platinum Coast in Barbados has just one bedroom, but a generous enough floor area of 102sq m (1,100sq ft). It is in the Waterside development, which has 27 apartments, a communal pool and private parking. This unit has an open-plan living/dining area, kitchen, en suite bedroom and a second bathroom. It comes fully furnished and has a covered terrace looking out to the sea.

  • Price: €596,107 ($699,000)
  • Agent: altmanbarbados.com
Fortitude House, Shippool, Innishannon, Co Cork
Fortitude House, Shippool, Innishannon, Co Cork

Cork: Innishannon

Fortitude House in Innishannon, Co Cork, is approached from Shippool Road, which is adjacent to the Bandon river. The house is in a woodland setting and in need of a full renovation, but it should qualify for the Vacant Homes Grant. It extends to 260sq m (2,79sq ft), with rooms that include four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a garage. It is Ber-exempt and comes with a right to launch a boat from an adjacent riverside plot.

  • Price: €595,000
  • Agent: Bowe Property
Greece: Kokkini, Corfu
Greece: Kokkini, Corfu

Greece: Corfu

This traditional villa in the village of Kokkini was featured in BBC’s Amanda and Alan’s Greek Job. It was fully renovated on the show and is now for sale, with proceeds to be split equally between Comic Relief and BBC Children in Need. The property has beamed ceilings, a custom-built kitchen, exposed brick well, stone steps and an outside staircase on to a traditional veranda. The two-bedroom, one-bathroom villa is a short drive from Agios Stefanos and the well-known seaside town of Kassiopi.

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  • Price: €595,000
  • Agent: corfuhomefinders.com
Italy: Piedmont
Italy: Piedmont

Italy: Piedmont

This restored stone farmhouse in the Langhe Hills of Piemont in northern Italy is private but not isolated, and is less than 2km from the village of Castino. It is on 15 acres, with 1,000 hazelnut trees, a well and three garages. The house has a kitchen, lounge/diningroom and bathroom on the ground floor. Upstairs there are three bedrooms and a bathroom, as well as an entertainment room. The attic could be used as another bedroom, and the basement has a wine cellar.

  • Price: €595,000
  • Agent: abruzzopropertyitaly.com
Portugal: Porto Covo
Portugal: Porto Covo

Portugal: Porto Covo

This new three-bedroom apartment is in the fishing village of Porto Covo, renowned for its beaches, coves and cliffs. Just 500m from one of the beaches, the apartment is set out over 101sq m (1,087sq ft). It has a livingroom, fully fitted kitchen with pantry, two bathrooms, three bedrooms, a large terrace, and its own private swimming pool. There are 174 units at the gated development, with residents having access to communal gardens and a gym. Both Lisbon and Faro airports are about a two-hour drive away.

  • Price: €595,000
  • Agent: cluttons.pt
Alison Gill

Alison Gill

Alison Gill, a contributor to The Irish Times, writes about property
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