Five homes on view this week in Dublin from €295,000

19 Butterfield Close, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

€775,000, DNG

This four-bedroom semidetached house is located on a mature residential road in the heart of the sought-after south Dublin suburb of Rathfarnham. Presented in move-in condition, the property extends to 118sq m (1,270sq ft) and is well laid out with a large livingroom and kitchen/breakfastroom at ground level and four generously sized double bedrooms upstairs. The back garden is west-facing and there is off-street parking for up to three cars at the front. The private Butterfield Park is located next to the house and the M50 motorway is a short drive away. Ber E1

On View: By appointment at DNG

11 Valentia Parade, Phibsborough, Dublin 7

€295,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

11 Valentia Parade, Phibsborough, Dublin 7

While this compact (44sq m/474sq ft) cottage comes for sale in need of refurbishment, it occupies a highly convenient location within walking distance of Dublin city centre. The accommodation is bright and currently comprises a livingroom, kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom and a small yard to the rear. The property is convenient to a number of amenities including the Blessington Basin, Royal Canal Walk, Botanic Gardens and Phoenix Park. Ber G

On View: By appointment at Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

2 Springvale, Millview Road, Malahide, Co Dublin

€1.575m, Kevin Flanigan Estates

2 Springvale, Millview Road, Malahide, Co. Dublin

This detached five-bedroom house extends to 232sq m (2,500sq ft) and sits on a fully enclosed 0.2-acre site. There are two large reception rooms on the ground floor, a kitchen with a free-standing range, a feature island with an integrated chopping board and a utility room. There is also a double bedroom at this level, which is en suite. Upstairs, three of the four double bedrooms upstairs are en suite while the family bathroom has a Jacuzzi bath and separate shower. There is parking for three cars in the driveway and the property is located just a short drive from the Malahide Road and M50 motorway, and within a 20-minute walk of Malahide village. Ber C1

On View: By appointment at Kevin Flanigan Estates

21 The Crescent, Bellingsmore, Hollystown, Dublin 15

€495,000, DNG

21 The Crescent, Bellingsmore, Hollystown, Dublin 15

Built in 2020, this three-bedroom semidetached house comprises 148sq m (1,593sq ft) of accommodation over three levels. The property is in excellent condition and has an A2 Ber rating. The ground floor comprises a livingroom, guest WC and open-plan kitchen and diningroom. There are two double bedrooms, a home office and family bathroom on the second floor and a large main bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe and en suite bathroom at third-floor level. The house has off-street parking for two cars and is located within a short drive of the N3 and the M3 and M50 motorways, and Blanchardstown shopping centre. Ber A2

On View: By appointment at DNG

4 Sitric Road, Stonybatter, Dublin 7

€520,000, Sherry FitzGerald

4 Sitric Road, Stonybatter, Dublin 7

Located within a short walk of Stoneybatter, one of Dublin’s earliest villages, this two-bedroom midterrace redbrick has been fully refurbished since 2020 and comes for sale in turnkey condition. The accommodation is light-filled and stylishly decorated throughout. Stoneybatter is a much sought-after residential area with an abundance of shops, delicatessens, bakeries, cafes and restaurants. The area sits within walking distance of both the Phoenix Park and Dublin city centre. The Luas red-line stops at Smithfield, Broadstone and Grangegorman are also nearby. Ber D2

On View: By appointment at Sherry FitzGerald