Hanover Square redbrick once home to Luke Kelly of The Dubliners for sale

Address : 1 Hanover Square, Christchurch, Dublin 8 Price : €495,000 Agent : Owen Reilly

The Canadian owner of 1 Hanover Square had little sense of just how beloved the musician Luke Kelly was when she and her husband bought 1 Hanover Square two years ago. It came as a surprise, then, to hear passersby occasionally gathering outside to sing songs made famous by The Dubliners. She is quick to stress that such moments are rare, but, when they do occur, they never fail to raise a smile.

The well-known balladeer moved into 1 Hanover Square with his new wife, actor and singer Deirdre O’Connell, in 1965, the year The Dubliners signed their first record deal. Their marriage lasted seven years, after which both moved away from the house. Kelly died in 1984 at the age of 44.

Dating from 1899, the property has evolved over time from part commercial use to a fully residential home, with successive owners leaving their mark. A comprehensive renovation by the previous owners in 2020 included rewiring and plumbing, a new boiler, underfloor heating at ground level, a new roof and a new kitchen. The layout was reconfigured to incorporate glass doors opening to a courtyard, allowing additional light to filter in from the side, while an open loft space was introduced upstairs.

The current owners have continued to maintain and adapt the house, incorporating the former workshop – once a shop unit – into the main living space by adding a connecting door. Extending to 78sq m (840sq ft) with an E1 Ber, the property is on the market with Owen Reilly, seeking €495,000.

The house is primarily accessed via a side entrance, which opens to a hallway. At the end of the corridor is a bathroom with a utility area, while the staircase rises ahead. The former shop to the front is now arranged as a livingroom and home office, though it could easily serve as a bedroom. It features a large window overlooking the street and a sliding door opening to the side courtyard.

The kitchen, fitted with white units and timber countertops, also has direct access to the courtyard.

Upstairs, the main living area has timber floors and an exposed brick wall. The loft has been opened up, with access via a retractable ladder. The room is dual aspect and further enhanced by a dormer window beside the loft. The main bedroom and bathroom are both located off this living space.

Tucked into a cul-de-sac just off Patrick’s Street, in the heart of Dublin’s historical Christchurch quarter, the house enjoys a distinctive setting. “It’s like its own little community right beside the city centre,” says the owner. “There’s a good mix of people who have lived here for a long time and others like us who have moved in and are renovating the houses.

“At the end of the road there’s a horse yard with stables belonging to a family who live on the road. Every morning you hear the horses go by and every evening they come back. It’s so amazing. It feels like stepping back in history.”

Living space in old shop unit

Livingroom on first floor

Kitchen

Luke Kelly

Bedroom