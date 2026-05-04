Residential

What will €500,000 buy in Kenmare and Dublin 6?

Two homes, one price: A traditional cottage in Co Kerry or a two-bed apartment overlooking the Dodder

Kenmare cottage
Kenmare cottage
Jessica Doyle
Mon May 04 2026 - 05:001 MIN READ

Fehanagh, Lauragh, Kenmare, Co Kerry

€500,000, Majella O’Sullivan Property

This postcard-pretty cottage is surrounded by countryside views about a half-hour’s drive from Kenmare town and a short drive from a local restaurant and the 24 hectares of lush gardens at Derreen. The two-bedroom home is on an extensive nine hectares of land which is laid out in fields. Whitewashed with red accents, it is a charming cottage that retains its traditional charm outside and in – with a cosy farmhouse kitchen centred by a range cooker and wood-beamed ceilings. Ber F

Plus: Extensive land of 23 acres

Minus: Low Ber rating

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Milltown apartment
Milltown apartment

65 Shanagarry, Milltown, Dublin 6

€490,000, Sherry FitzGerald

This two-bedroom apartment features a fully modernised interior and balcony views over a landscaped green space by the Dodder river. Extending to 60sq m (646sq ft) on the third floor, the home comprises a living/diningroom that opens on to the south-facing balcony, a compact kitchen with bar seating, two double bedrooms and a freshly upgraded modern shower room. The Milltown stop on the Luas green line is a three-minute walk from the development.

Plus: Nature views from south-facing balcony

Minus: Outdoor space is communal

Jessica Doyle

Jessica Doyle

Jessica Doyle writes about property for The Irish Times
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