Extended Kimmage terrace with airy kitchen and garden studio

Address : 31 Devenish Road, Kimmage, Dublin 12 Price : €475,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

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The three-bedroom terraced home at 31 Devenish Road in Kimmage, Dublin 12, has been upgraded to suit modern life – and comes to the market complete with a garden studio and an airy kitchen/diningroom in an extension to the rear. Extending to 72sq m (775sq ft), it is now on the market with Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €475,000.

The current owners, both of whom work in TV production, bought the home in 2019 and gutted it to the rear. They replaced an old bathroom and small kitchen, extended into the long back garden and rewired and replumbed the new rooms.

This portion of the house now consists of a hallway with a shower room on one side – with white metro tiles around the shower and funky light-blue tiles underfoot and behind the sink – and a cleverly designed utility cupboard and storage behind sliding plywood doors on the other.

It leads into the bright kitchen, with white floor and wall units by Kube on both sides and recessed lighting overhead. The space flows into a bright dining space with a large picture window and French doors opening on to the back garden.

The garden is still a good size with a porcelain-tiled patio framed by loose stones which cover the rest of the garden, leading to the studio at the back.

This had been a brick-built shed which the owners insulated and added windows and a large roof light to, creating a versatile space that they use as a home office. Its exterior is clad in dark charred wood, matching the exterior of the extension.

Back inside, herringbone engineered wood floors are carried through the entire ground floor, adding a sense of warmth and cohesion. The sittingroom to the front is a comfortable space with an art-deco style fireplace and a built-in storage closet under the stairs.

The first floor is accessed from a staircase, painted moody blue. A spacious double bedroom sits to the front of the house with space enough to add built-in wardrobes or even an en suite. Two single bedrooms sit to the rear overlooking the back garden. The smaller bedroom features a bunk bed with desk space underneath, making the most of the space.

The home and its water supply is heated by a combi boiler and it currently has a C3 Ber, although the windows to the front of the house are being upgraded to double glazing before the sale, which will likely boost its rating.

To the front, the house is set well back from the street beyond a long, paved front garden decorated by flower beds and shrubbery.

The family have loved living in Kimmage – with Éamonn Ceannt Park nearby and St Stephen’s Green in Dublin city centre 25 minutes away by bus – and have only decided to sell as their children have outgrown the space.

Sittingroom

Kitchen/diningroom

Dining area

Main bedroom

Downstairs shower room

Back garden with studio to the rear