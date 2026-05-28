Two- and three-bed homes at new residential scheme near Rathfarnham

Address : White Pines Central, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16 Price : €565,000 Agent : Lisney Sotheby's International Realty

The first new homes at White Pines Central, a 10-minute drive from Rathfarnham in Dublin 16, are being brought to the market by Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty this weekend, with viewings on Saturday and Sunday, May 30th and 31st, noon-3pm.

White Pines Central, built by the Kavco Group, sits alongside the existing Stocking Avenue scheme, adding 36 homes to the area in total, 28 of which will be available in the first release. Show homes for the three available house types will be open for viewing, including two-bedroom midterrace homes and two types of three-bed end-terrace homes.

White Pines Central occupies an elevated site close to the Dublin mountains in south Dublin, a short dive from Rathfarnham and the M50. It has a Tesco Superstore within striking distance and direct access to buses to the city centre.

It is also within easy reach of outdoor amenities such as Marlay Park, St Enda’s Park, the Grange Golf Club and nearby mountain trails.

A total of 18 two-bed midterrace homes extending to 80sq m (860sq ft) will be available, with asking prices from €565,000. The ground floor is laid out with a livingroom to the front, a kitchen/diningroom to the rear and a guest loo off the central hallway. It features two double bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor. There is one allocated parking space for the two-bed.

The house type with the most availability is the smaller of the two end-terrace three-bed house types, which extend to 99sqm (1,066sq ft); there will be 18 of these houses for sale with starting prices from €680,000. The ground-floor layout of this home is similar to the two-bed, while upstairs it has an en suite main bedroom, two single bedrooms and a bathroom.

Finally, there will be four of the larger end-terrace three-beds available, extending to 108sq m (1,163sq ft), with a starting price of €695,000. Their size allows for a pantry off the kitchen as well as two double bedrooms and a single bedroom upstairs. Each of the three-bed house types come with two parking spaces.

Four two-bed own-door apartments (85sq m/915sq ft) and four three-bed duplex apartments (120sq m/1,292sq ft) at White Pines Central will be for sale at a later date.

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All the homes in the scheme are rated A for energy efficiency and feature heat pumps, mechanical ventilation systems and passive vents.

The kitchens are by Celtic Interiors and feature dust-grey units with chrome accents and quartz worktops. Appliances are provided subject to signing a contract within 28 days.

Bathrooms are fully fitted, with wall and floor tiles included as standard. Built-in wardrobes, also by Celtic Interiors, are also included.

Larger three-bed end-terrace home

Three-bed 99sq m home: kitchen/dining area