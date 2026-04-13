Residential

What will €450,000 buy by the coast in Connemara and close to Phoenix Park in D15?

Two homes, one price: a detached four-bed in Bealadangan or a duplex close to Castleknock

Connemara four-bed
Connemara four-bed
Jessica Doyle
Mon Apr 13 2026 - 05:151 MIN READ

Country

Bealadangan, Connemara, Co Galway

€450,000, Sherry Fitzgerald Mangan

This detached, four-bedroom home has come up for sale in the coastal village of Bealadangan in the Connemara Gaeltacht. Built in the early 1900s, the house, extending to 147sq m (1,582sq ft), features bright interiors in good condition. The home sits on mature grounds with frontage on to the rugged shore providing beautiful, uninterrupted views. It is a short walk from a shop and pubs, 10 minutes from Carraroe and less than an hour from Galway city. Ber E2

Plus Beautiful coastal views

Minus Low energy rating

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Phoenix Park Racecource duplex
Phoenix Park Racecource duplex

Town

5 Cloonlara Square, Phoenix Park Racecourse, Dublin 15

€450,000, DNG Castleknock

This corner-unit duplex apartment is just a five-minute walk from the Phoenix Park in Dublin 15. Extending to 99sq m over two floors, the property has two bedrooms and features a high, vaulted ceiling in the living space and a southeast-facing balcony. The development has a convenience shop, a coffee shop and a gym, while Ashtown and Castleknock are both within a 10-minute drive. Ber B2

Plus Close to Phoenix Park

Minus No private garden space

Jessica Doyle

Jessica Doyle

Jessica Doyle writes about property for The Irish Times
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