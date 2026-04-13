What will €450,000 buy by the coast in Connemara and close to Phoenix Park in D15?

Country
Bealadangan, Connemara, Co Galway
€450,000, Sherry Fitzgerald Mangan
This detached, four-bedroom home has come up for sale in the coastal village of Bealadangan in the Connemara Gaeltacht. Built in the early 1900s, the house, extending to 147sq m (1,582sq ft), features bright interiors in good condition. The home sits on mature grounds with frontage on to the rugged shore providing beautiful, uninterrupted views. It is a short walk from a shop and pubs, 10 minutes from Carraroe and less than an hour from Galway city. Ber E2
Plus Beautiful coastal views
Minus Low energy rating
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Town
5 Cloonlara Square, Phoenix Park Racecourse, Dublin 15
€450,000, DNG Castleknock
This corner-unit duplex apartment is just a five-minute walk from the Phoenix Park in Dublin 15. Extending to 99sq m over two floors, the property has two bedrooms and features a high, vaulted ceiling in the living space and a southeast-facing balcony. The development has a convenience shop, a coffee shop and a gym, while Ashtown and Castleknock are both within a 10-minute drive. Ber B2
Plus Close to Phoenix Park
Minus No private garden space