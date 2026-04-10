What will €225,000 buy in Norway, Spain, France, Germany and Co Louth?

Spain: Alicante

This townhouse in the Ciudad Quesada region is 40 minutes from both Alicante and Murcia airports. It has a 102sq m (1,098sq ft) floor area set out over two levels. There are three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an open-plan living/diningroom, fully fitted kitchen with access to rear patio and a private garden terrace looking out to the communal pool. There is a large balcony off the main bedroom and air-conditioning throughout.

Kilcroney, Tallanstown, Co Louth

Ireland: Louth

Located just under 3km from Tallanstown village in Louth, this two-bedroom cottage sits on a plot of 0.77 acres (0.31 hectares), giving plenty of scope to new owners who may wish to extend. The property has been partially refurbished and its interior, which measures 86sq m (920sq ft), has been kept traditional in style. Rooms include a kitchen, sittingroom, two bedrooms and a bathroom. It comes with an E2 Ber rating and has an open forecourt to the front.

Norway: Modalen

Norway: Modalen

Built in 2004, this Norwegian chalet is in the heart of the Stølsheimen mountain range. It was upgraded in 2017 and has an open-plan livingroom with large windows, a kitchen, one bedroom and a bathroom. The interior measures 77sq m (829sq ft) and there is a 38sq m (409sq ft) outdoor terrace. Modalen is popular for skiing and snowboarding and has lakes for swimming and fishing in the summer months.

France: Boussenac

France: Boussenac

Located in Boussenac in the Midi-Pyrénées, this 64sq m (689sq ft) mountain retreat has a stone exterior and traditional interior. Inside is one bedroom, one bathroom and an open-plan living space with kitchen and a mezzanine above. It has double glazing and a new roof, and there is a large barn on the grounds that could be converted. The property is a short drive from Massat village where there’s a market twice a week, and the town of St Girons is 40 minutes away.

Germany: Ering

Germany: Ering

This half-timbered farmhouse in Ering dates back to 1885. The town is in the Lower Bavaria region close to the Austrian border. It has a living area of 100sq m (1,076sq ft) and comes with a kitchen that opens out to a private garden, a livingroom with a wood stove, a pantry, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. There is an upper floor that has the potential to be another bedroom, study or studio. Close to the property are shops, markets, restaurants and walking and cycling trails.