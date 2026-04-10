Romantic Georgian residence surrounded by natural beauty in Co Carlow

Address : Brandon View, St Mullins, Co Carlow Price : €975,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes and Sherry FitzGerald McCreery

“If you could manifest a vision, this would be it,” declares the owner of Brandon View in St Mullins, Co Carlow. It is a sentiment that reflects not just the setting but the balance the property strikes between beauty, privacy and practicality.

“I had a list of what needed to be ticked off,” she says. “A river view but not too close to the water to risk flooding. I wanted to be surrounded by nature. I wanted privacy and a sense of seclusion, but not total isolation. Then my romantic notions of being self-sustaining if we needed to be and wanting to be in an environment that could enhance creativity or healing. This house ticked every one of those. The minute I viewed it, I knew this was the one.”

The Georgian residence is set within approximately eight hectares (20 acres) of expansive grounds, with striking views over the river Barrow and out towards Brandon Hill, while sitting just a two-minute walk from the village of St Mullins in Carlow.

“Just moments away down the laneway is this gorgeous gastropub with live music. We can’t see it or hear it, but we can pop down in minutes for a drink or food,” says the owner. “There’s the Mullicháin Cafe towards the end of the field and a lovely walk in Bahana woods, which is the best therapy one can ever get.”

After buying the house in 2022, the owners embraced the restoration with energy, undertaking much of the work themselves and engaging local tradespeople where needed – a process that also rooted them more deeply in the community.

“It needed a bit of TLC but wasn’t far gone enough for us to be completely overwhelmed. The bones of it were great. It just needed to be loved and lived in. Nothing was altered or amended to take away from the integrity of the historical property, but we just brought it back to life and added a little bit of modernity.”

Entrance hall

Reception room

Kitchen

This came in the way of a new boiler, water tank, smart heating system, alarm, double-glazed windows and underfloor heating in the basement.

The original cut stone steps lead up to the front door with decorative fanlight. The hall gives a taste of the warmth you will encounter throughout the rest of the house that has been decorated with care and thought through the use of rich heritage colours contrasted with crisp white walls.

Set across three floors and extending to 184 sq m (1,977 sq ft), the house is well proportioned without feeling imposing, retaining the atmosphere of a comfortable family home rather than a formal country residence.

Georgian symmetry defines the layout, with balanced rooms on either side of the hall. To one side is the livingroom, with two large sash windows and a wood-burning stove set beneath an Adams-style fireplace. Opposite, the kitchen benefits from a triple aspect, filling the space with light. Country-style units surround a black Aga, with an island adding further workspace.

Upstairs, the first-floor return opens on to a balcony overlooking the walled garden. The principal bedroom includes an en suite with a free-standing bath and traditional high tank toilet, while two additional bedrooms and a walk-in closet complete this level.

The basement has been laid out to provide an independent living space that would be ideal for a relative. There is a study at the foot of the stairs and a bedroom to the left. To the right is a home cinema room and a kitchenette and bathroom.

While the house is once again handsome and homely, it is the setting that gets to the owner every single day.

“I sit outside with a coffee, and I hear the birds and see the river, and all is well with the world. There’s the lighting and unpolluted sky – you have total peace and tranquillity.”

The grounds stretch towards Brandon Hill and include lawns, a walled garden, a cobbled patio and a gravel turning circle to the front. Three large paddocks slope gently towards the river Barrow, with gated access to a riverside walkway.

There is scope to convert the outbuildings, including stables, which are in good condition, with electricity already in place and the structures watertight.

For those working remotely, the property is about 1½ hours from Dublin and benefits from a strong wifi connection that, according to the owners, “fires up every single room” in the house.

Despite their deep attachment to the home, the decision to sell has been shaped by changing family needs. It is on the market seeking €975,000 with Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes and Sherry FitzGerald McCreery.

Bedroom