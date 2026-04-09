Modernised Crampton-built home in the heart of Donnybrook

Address : 82 Morehampton Road, Donnybrook, Dublin 4 Price : €1,575,000 Agent : DNG

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Number 82 Morehampton Road has been in the same family since the 1970s, during which time it served for many years as a private doctor’s practice. About a decade ago, it was returned to residential use, with a renovation that included a rear extension and the restoration of rooms to their original purpose. The property has since been dressed for sale and is guiding €1.575 million through DNG.

The house is a Crampton-built, semidetached redbrick located in the centre of Donnybrook village. It sits directly opposite Donnybrook Fair, Happy Out cafe and McCloskey’s pub. A tall hedge encloses the front garden, providing a degree of separation from the street and space for a small seating area.

Extending to 168sq m (1,808sq ft), the interior opens with an entrance hall featuring a double-height ceiling. A staircase to the right is lit by stained-glass windows. To the left, the livingroom includes a triple-glazed window overlooking the front garden, blocking out noise from passing traffic. The room has timber flooring, a gas fire and restored period details including coving and an arch with pocket doors.

These doors would originally have opened into a separate diningroom at the rear. This space now forms part of an open-plan layout created during the renovation. The former diningroom is arranged as a secondary living area with a gas fire and built-in shelving on either side. It connects directly to the kitchen, which is fitted with wall and floor units and centred on an island with a breakfast bar. The tiled floor has underfloor heating. Included in the sale are a Neff double oven and five-ring gas hob, along with a fridge/freezer and dishwasher. A utility room off the kitchen contains a sink, an airing cupboard and plumbing for a washing machine and dryer.

The rear garden has a granite patio with the remainder laid in lawn. Its size allows for the possibility of further extension, subject to planning permission. At the end of the garden is a double carport with an electronic gate, accessed from the rear lane. There is also a garage and a separate pedestrian gate.

Upstairs, there are three bedrooms. The principal bedroom, to the front, has a bay window and connects to a dressingroom, which in turn leads to an en suite bathroom. The remaining two bedrooms are both doubles. The family bathroom includes a bath with a shower overhead.

The property has gas-fired central heating and a C1 energy rating.

Its location places it within reach of a number of schools, including Sandford, St Mary’s, St Michael’s and the Teresian School. The house is large enough for a family who want to be close to these schools, or, on the flipside, is also manageable enough for a couple looking to downsize from a bigger house in Dublin 4 or Dublin 6, who like the idea of all amenities and transport links being on the doorstep.

Entrance hall

Livingroom

Open-plan living area

Kitchen

Bedroom