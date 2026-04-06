What will €495,000 buy by Lough Derg in Tipperary and close to the coast in Rush

Country

Ryehill, Ballinderry, Nenagh, Co Tipperary

€495,000, Sherry FitzGerald Talbot

This detached four-bedroom split-level home comes to the market in a peaceful countryside setting by Lough Derg in Co Tipperary. The home is an eight-minute drive from Terryglass village, 20 minutes from Portumna and half an hour from Nenagh.

Extending to 205sq m (2,207 sq ft), the accommodation centres around a bright and spacious open-plan livingroom and kitchen that features high ceilings and a wood-burning stove. The property occupies 0.74 acres of landscaped grounds. Ber C1

Plus: Peaceful setting

Minus: A drive to amenities

17 Greenbrook, Hayestown, Rush, Co. Dublin

Town

17 Greenbrook, Hayestown, Rush, Co Dublin

€495,000, DNG McKenna Healy

This three-bedroom semidetached home comes to market with an A Ber and an air to water heating system. It features a front driveway and a back garden with patio and lawn.

Extending to 104sq m (1,119sq ft), it is laid out with a sittingroom to the front of the ground floor, and a kitchen diningroom (and utility space and WC) to the rear, with two double bedrooms (one en suite), a single bedroom and a bathroom upstairs. It is just a six-minute drive from Rush golf club and south beach. Ber A2

Plus: Energy efficient

Minus: About a 30-minute walk from town centre