Residential

What will €495,000 buy by Lough Derg in Tipperary and close to the coast in Rush

Two homes, one price: a four-bed detached home in Balinderry or an A-rated semi-D in Rush

Co Tipperary: Ryehill, Ballinderry – an eight-minute drive from Terryglass village
Co Tipperary: Ryehill, Ballinderry – an eight-minute drive from Terryglass village
Jessica Doyle
Mon Apr 06 2026 - 05:001 MIN READ

Country

Ryehill, Ballinderry, Nenagh, Co Tipperary

€495,000, Sherry FitzGerald Talbot

This detached four-bedroom split-level home comes to the market in a peaceful countryside setting by Lough Derg in Co Tipperary. The home is an eight-minute drive from Terryglass village, 20 minutes from Portumna and half an hour from Nenagh.

Extending to 205sq m (2,207 sq ft), the accommodation centres around a bright and spacious open-plan livingroom and kitchen that features high ceilings and a wood-burning stove. The property occupies 0.74 acres of landscaped grounds. Ber C1

Plus: Peaceful setting

Minus: A drive to amenities

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17 Greenbrook, Hayestown, Rush, Co. Dublin
17 Greenbrook, Hayestown, Rush, Co. Dublin

Town

17 Greenbrook, Hayestown, Rush, Co Dublin

€495,000, DNG McKenna Healy

This three-bedroom semidetached home comes to market with an A Ber and an air to water heating system. It features a front driveway and a back garden with patio and lawn.

Extending to 104sq m (1,119sq ft), it is laid out with a sittingroom to the front of the ground floor, and a kitchen diningroom (and utility space and WC) to the rear, with two double bedrooms (one en suite), a single bedroom and a bathroom upstairs. It is just a six-minute drive from Rush golf club and south beach. Ber A2

Plus: Energy efficient

Minus: About a 30-minute walk from town centre

Jessica Doyle

Jessica Doyle

Jessica Doyle writes about property for The Irish Times
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