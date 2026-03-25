Stoneybatter terrace with versatile layout and fresh interior

Address : 43 Ard Righ Road, Stoneybatter, Dublin 7 Price : €650,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Around the corner from Slice Café and the colourful treasure trove of Deer Comics, past where two girls sit on a spring morning selling daffodil pins, Ard Righ Road is the farthest away of the neat rows of redbrick terraces that are synonymous with Stoneybatter.

The owner of 43 Ard Righ Road bought the house in 2017 when it needed a complete renovation and still had a toilet separate from the house in the back garden. The fashion buyer had moved back to Dublin after three years in London and it was her late father, an engineer who also worked in construction, who saw the property’s potential.

Having missed out in the first bidding process, the house later returned to the market, and was snapped up by the current owner. Her father, then retired, was delighted to take on the majority of the extension and renovation project and worked on every inch of this property, achieving a top-quality finish.

The house was also insulated and a heat pump was installed, achieving a comfortable result with a B Ber to prove it.

Now with a husband and 28-month-old in tow, the family are looking to move somewhere with a bit more garden space, placing this beautifully presented terraced home, extending to 80 sq m (861 sq ft) on the market with Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €650,000.

Hallway

Dining area

Kitchen

The hallway, with a a good-sized WC in the understairs space, is floored with modern grey tiles with accents of blue and pink.

To the left, off the hall, you enter the centre of the bright open-plan living, dining and kitchen space. The sittingroom sits to the front of the design, with sliding pocket doors providing the option to hive it off from the rest of the space. The sittingroom features double-glazed sash windows with shutters and a cast-iron period fireplace.

The dining area occupies the centre of the space, where the nook from an old fireplace provides a perfect spot for shelving. The eye is drawn to the outdoor courtyard that features blue diamond tiles and rich terracotta trellises. It is entirely glazed, allowing plenty of natural light into the dining area and the kitchen.

Sittingroom

Bedroom

Second bedroom

Bathroom

Courtyard

To the rear the kitchen has a timeless finish with blue and white units, quartz countertops and features such as a double oven and a Belfast sink. There is also a handy utility space for the washing machine and further storage. There are sleek hardwood floors throughout the ground floor.

The first floor is reached by wooden stairs, painted cobalt blue. The main bedroom is located to the rear and opens into an en suite bathroom with a full bath, something that came in handy when a baby joined the household. A smaller double sits to the front, with its own en suite shower room, as the owner initially envisioned renting out the room.