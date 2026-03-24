Smart newly built two-bed in Harold’s Cross – a box-fresh property with a B3 Ber

Address : 8A Park View Avenue, Harold's Cross, Dublin 6 Price : €645,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

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Park View Avenue, as the name suggests, is in a great location, off Harold’s Cross Road diagonally opposite the long triangular park that is a much-loved feature of this Dublin 6 neighbourhood.

While the avenue is a quiet cul-de-sac mostly made up of Victorian terraced houses, 8A is a completely new build at the entrance to the avenue, down a short alley, on what used to be the site of a garage.

It’s a clever use of space as the owner carved out enough room for a fine two-bed, two-storey property with an area of 97sq m (1,044sq ft). Number 8A Parkview Avenue is for sale through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €645,000.

Set behind wooden gates, the front approach is gravelled for parking and well landscaped with bay and olive trees, and a bank of laurel in built-in planters that shield the patio.

The front door is down a few steps, and the hallway immediately impresses upon entering the home, with sage-green panelled walls and black Crittall-style glazing on some of the interior doors.

To the left is a small sittingroom that would also work perfectly as a study; it benefits, as every room throughout the house does, from extensive glazing.

Beyond it is a long, deep living/dining/kitchen space with French doors opening out on to the patio.

There’s also a utility tucked into the back of the hall, with washing appliances and a small guest loo.

Entrance Hallway

Sittingroom

Kitchen and dining area

Upstairs are two generous double bedrooms. By pushing the ceilings right into the eaves, the owner has created two light-filled rooms, with skylights and plenty of windows. The fact that this is a north-facing property is barely discernible, thanks to the light flooding down through the skylights.

The first bedroom has plenty of quirky windows that add to the design chops of this property, and a half-bathroom, with a shower built into where a wardrobe could have been.

Beside it, the main bedroom has built-in wardrobes, a roomy en suite and, like the first bedroom, benefits from multiple windows.

It’s a box-fresh property with a B3 Ber; the heating is gas. No expense has been spared in the renovation, with top-quality materials, finishes and craftsmanship evident throughout. Lighting throughout is recessed and subtle; this extends to the outdoor area at the front of the house.

There’s a good choice of public transport both on Harold’s Cross Road and from the park opposite the house, with several Dublin Bus routes running into the city centre. Rathmines is within easy walking distance.

Living area

Main bedroom

En suite bathroom