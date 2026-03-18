Rural Wicklow oasis on an acre with two garden studios and a hot tub

Address : Rowan Lodge, Kilcashel, Avoca, Co Wicklow Price : €985,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes and Sherry FitzGerald Arklow

View this property on MyHome.ie

You don’t get much closer to nature than the latest Co Wicklow offering from Sherry FitzGerald. Rowan Lodge is a stunning home tucked away on an elevated site in Kilcashel outside the charming small town of Avoca; a place also known for the “Meeting of the Waters”, where the tributaries of the Avonmore and Avonbeg join to form the Avoca river.

It’s a house that came to fruition because of its owners’ love of nature, light and a sense of wellbeing. Departing Dublin in the early 2000s, they purchased a cottage on this near-acre site with marvellous views overlooking the surrounding valley. Deciding to extend in 2011, aspect was a strong factor in the build: “Orientation of the sun was most important, as we wanted to bring in that lovely ‘orange glow’ you get on winter afternoons.” To this end they installed details such as a line of skylights within the Brazilian natural slate roof, while teak windows and doors are all strategically placed to maximise the flow of natural light.

Now a far cry from its initial incarnation as a small cottage, what is on offer today is a tranquil home where the best of natural materials have been used.

Extending to 200 sq m (2,153 sq ft), the four-bedroom home is clad in western red cedar. Besides its aesthetic appeal, this wood offers excellent thermal insulation, has a natural resistance to moisture and decay – so it has long-term structural integrity – and will withstand even the harshest and dampest of Irish winters. In keeping with the cedar theme, the wood is also used in a separate garage and studio and an additional garden studio, while it also clads a 5ft-deep hot tub which the owners imported from Canada for its aesthetic appeal – none of your moulded plastic offerings here in the wilds of Co Wicklow.

Inside, the old cottage is now home to four bedrooms; two upstairs and two at garden level, the principal of which opens to a stone patio that basks in the morning sun.

Year-round, lush, almost tropical looking foliage surrounds the entrance of Rowan Lodge

This space links to the extension where a dining-cum-living has vaulted ceilings and where teak windows and doors – painted in an olive hue – help create a seamless connection to outside, especially through an entire glazed, gable wall. Considered landscaping and 20 years of growth has resulted in year-round, lush, almost tropical looking foliage that creates different pockets of interest around the site. The owners say the most difficult part of their build was the fact that they had to dig into an entire bank of earth to ensure the extension had views and maximised the light.

Incorporating a high-end Rhatigan and Hick kitchen – who also installed smart wardrobes in the bedrooms – the all-white kitchen is centred by a marble topped island and the fact that the owners didn’t follow any trends means it’s timeless.

The property has a Ber of B3 thanks to high levels of insulation, energy-efficient windows and doors and underfloor heating on both floors, while a Charnwood stove keeps the living/dining area toasty during winter months.

Hallway offers plenty of natural light

Living and dining area has skylights overhead, installed within the Brazilian natural slate roof

The all-white kitchen is centred by a marble topped island

The property has many architectural details such as curved walls and vaulted ceilings

The main bedroom opens to a patio

Main bedroom

Outside, landscaped gardens are a delight and dotted with further buildings of interest including a garage with a studio and a further garden studio that could work as guest accommodation. In planning the gardens, which have stunning views, the owners wanted year-round foliage, so the place never feels bare during winter months. They have been designed to accommodate a quad bike for ease during spring and autumn garden clean-ups – so are easy to maintain. The quad too has its own home here away from the elements, as exploring the surrounding areas including forests and the old copper mines by quad bike has been a pastime of its residents.

Landscaped gardens outside are a delight and dotted with further buildings of interest

Patio off the living area

One of two additional buildings on the site

Home for the quad bike

The owners love the privacy and elevation their home affords and the sense of wellbeing from being surrounded by nature. Despite its tranquil location it has easy access to the M11 motorway to the capital.

Downsizing, with more plans on the horizon, the owners have placed their superb rural oasis on the market seeking €985,000 through joint agents Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes and Sherry FitzGerald Arklow.