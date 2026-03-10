Stylish two-bed villa on Phibsborough’s Arranmore Avenue

Address : 4 Arranmore Avenue, Phibsborough, Dublin 7 Price : €695,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Arranmore Avenue is a quiet cul-de-sac off North Circular Road, Dublin 7. There is only one way in and out, so this means traffic is almost non-existent, yet it is only two roads away from the main thoroughfare in Phibsborough.

The northside area has become one of the capital’s most talked-about neighbourhoods in the last decade. Its transformation has been widely documented, not least when the area was named among the “coolest neighbourhoods in the world” by Time Out magazine in 2020, on a list that ranked districts globally for their food, culture and community.

The owner of 4 Arranmore Avenue bought the house in 1999, long before Phibsborough’s international recognition and before its cafes, restaurants and independent businesses were drawing curious visitors from across the city.

At the time, the suburb was still emerging from years of debate surrounding the redevelopment of the Phibsborough shopping centre. For many decades, the Victorian redbrick houses had been used primarily as rental properties, and their architectural character was often overlooked.

Now many of these houses have been bought up and renovated, and independent businesses are adding to the community. Among those drawing attention is Bang Bang cafe, where celebrity visitors have included Paul Weller and broadcaster Louis Theroux. While nearby in the old bank building, Italian restaurant Borgo was recently awarded a Michelin Bib Gourmand.

Against this backdrop, 4 Arranmore Avenue seems to be well positioned for prospective buyers. The property was extended and renovated in 1999 and has been carefully maintained since. Recently freshened up for sale, it has come to the market with Sherry FitzGerald with a guide price of €695,000.

With a floor area of 87sq m (936sq ft), it is single storey to the front and two storey to the rear. The home has an E1 Ber, which prospective new owners may look into grants to improve.

The entrance hall has the original floorboards, with stairs up to the bedroom and down to the kitchen. The livingroom to the right has been painted in Guild Green (Dulux) that adds to the elegance of the room and highlights the height of the ceiling and the richness of the original timber floors. The large sash window surround and original shutters, along with the coving, are painted in a clean white in a nice contrast.

Steps from the hall lead down to a bedroom that has a dressing area and a separate home office space by the window. The kitchen, which is also on this level, has been extended and has a good range of fitted units and plenty of space for a dining area.

Hallway

Livingroom

Kitchen

Bedroom with office space

Bathroom

Garden

French doors open out to the back garden that, at 6m by 5m, seems quite generous for a city property and would allow new owners go extend further if they wished and still retain some sort of an outdoor space. There is a shed out here and a patio area and a selection of plants and shrubs in the borders.

Back inside, on the first floor of the house is the second bedroom, also a double, and the bathroom.

At the front of the house is a railed garden with on-street disc parking for residents. A car is not a necessity in this part of the capital, however, with all the amenities of Phibsborough centre as well as the Mater hospital on the doorstep, and the city, Phoenix Park, TUD Grangegorman and the Botanic Gardens, Glasnevin, all reachable on foot.