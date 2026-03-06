Edwardian redbrick on Villiers Road with period features and four reception rooms

Address : 29 Villiers Road, Rathgar, Dublin 6 Price : €1,950,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Houses on Villiers Road in Rathgar are highly sought after for their redbrick charm, good-sized gardens and period features. Adding to architectural details, the quiet residential road, which runs parallel to Neville Road and perpendicular to Highfield Road, is within walking distance of Rathmines, Ranelagh and of course Rathgar village, while also benefiting from being a short stroll from several schools and sporting amenities.

Recent sales on the road include number 22, which was among the 200 properties to have achieved more than €2 million in residential property sales in 2025. The 194sq m semidetached four-bed with a D2 Ber and a generous corner site achieved €2.050 million, according to the Property Price Register. Also listed in 2025 was number 33, a 185sq m, F-rated, five-bed, which sold for €1.62 million, and number 32, a 211sq m, B2-rated five-bed that achieved €1.95 million in 2024.

Number 29 Villiers Road has just launched to the market and its size, at 244sq m (2,622sq ft), Its C2 Ber and its five bedrooms, means it will likely attract the attention of well-heeled house hunters who wish to reside in a spacious period home in this quiet leafy suburb of Dublin 6.

When its current owners moved here 35 years ago, they removed a large ivy-laden tree as it was blocking the light from their Edwardian home. In doing so an old plaque bearing the name Rose Villas was found on the wall of the property, referring to the line of five homes of similar style. In fact, there are about 10 different styles and sizes of homes on the road – a point to remember if readers are researching the Property Price Register.

Unlike many homes on the road, number 29 does not have an integrated garage (or off-street parking) which in turn allows for a large drawingroom with a triple bay and singular window flooding light into the room. Another bonus is the two further reception rooms (a sittingroom, which has a lovely door to the garden and study) also located to the front of the house, and a separate diningroom to the rear, allowing for four reception rooms in total.

Period features include handsome Edwardian fireplaces with Art Deco tiled insets, fine plasterwork and Edwardian internal doors. A further feature are two pieces of stained glass: one separating the kitchen and diningroom and another upstairs, both by artist Alan Tomlin whose designs echo and are inspired by the rug designs of architect Frank Lloyd Wright.

Owners who are downsizing after more than three decades undertook works in 1997 and again in 2014, when they added a whole storey to the house. By removing a single bedroom on the first floor, the space was architecturally redesigned to allow a seamless staircase and a 26.5sq m dormer bedroom – now the principal bedroom – which has the benefit of an en suite. It also has the benefit of lots of storage in the eaves and a separate drying room.

Four additional bedrooms (two singles and two doubles) are situated on the first floor, as is a bathroom and a shower room, while another loo is located adjacent to the kitchen downstairs.

Outside is a low-maintenance rear garden, which has the benefit of a side gate for ease of access, keeping muddy feet out of the house. Laid out with paving and neat box-hedge borders, owners built a barbecue area in a spot that gets the evening sun. To the front is mainly lawn framed by neat hedging.

Besides amenities such as parks at Dodder and Palmerston, sports clubs earby include Brookfield Tennis Club and Milltown Golf Club. The Luas at Cowper is a short walk away and the area is served by buses to town and Trinity College, while a new S4 bus service (since 2023) gives a direct route to University College Dublin.

In excellent condition, the C2-rated home is now for sale through Sherry FitzGerald seeking €1.95 million.

Drawingroom

Drawingroom is sufficiently spacious to accommodate a formal dining area

Sittingroom opens to the garden

Study

Kitchen with stained glass by Alan Tomlin

Diningroom lies off the kitchen and opens to the garden