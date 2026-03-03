What will €650,000 buy by the coast in Co Wexford and Dún Laoghaire?

Vernegly, Bannow, Co Wexford

€650,000, Savills

This detached three-bedroom bungalow was built in 2019 and combines a modern facade of clean lines with a comfortable interior. It is within easy reach of beaches such as Bannow Island, Blackhall Strand and Cockle Strand, while Cullenstown Beach is 5km away. Extending to 247sq m (2,659sq ft), the accommodation comprises an open-plan kitchen/dining/living area, a sittingroom, a utility room, an office, three bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as a garage. It is a 30-minute drive to Wexford town. Ber A3

Plus: Within easy reach of beaches

Minus: It's a drive to the shops

21 The Anchorage, Dún Laoghaire, combines sea views with an appealing location

21 The Anchorage, Clarence Street, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin

€650,000, DNG

This two-bedroom fourth-floor apartment offers panoramic sea views incorporating Poolbeg Chimneys, Howth Head and Dún Laoghaire West Pier. Extending to 89sq m (958sq ft), it features an en suite main bedroom, a second double bedroom, a shower room and a kitchen that opens into the bright living space. The living area opens on to a spacious balcony that overlooks the marina. The turnkey home is a short walk from the suburb’s bustling centre and the Dart station. Ber B3