Residential

What will €650,000 buy by the coast in Co Wexford and Dún Laoghaire?

Two homes, one price: A bungalow in Bannow or a fourth-floor apartment at The Anchorage

Vernegly, a contemporary three-bed bungalow in Bannow, is a 30-minute drive from Wexford town
Vernegly, a contemporary three-bed bungalow in Bannow, is a 30-minute drive from Wexford town
Jessica Doyle
Tue Mar 03 2026 - 05:001 MIN READ

Vernegly, Bannow, Co Wexford

€650,000, Savills

This detached three-bedroom bungalow was built in 2019 and combines a modern facade of clean lines with a comfortable interior. It is within easy reach of beaches such as Bannow Island, Blackhall Strand and Cockle Strand, while Cullenstown Beach is 5km away. Extending to 247sq m (2,659sq ft), the accommodation comprises an open-plan kitchen/dining/living area, a sittingroom, a utility room, an office, three bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as a garage. It is a 30-minute drive to Wexford town. Ber A3

  • Plus: Within easy reach of beaches
  • Minus: It’s a drive to the shops
21 The Anchorage, Dún Laoghaire, combines sea views with an appealing location
21 The Anchorage, Dún Laoghaire, combines sea views with an appealing location

21 The Anchorage, Clarence Street, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin

€650,000, DNG

This two-bedroom fourth-floor apartment offers panoramic sea views incorporating Poolbeg Chimneys, Howth Head and Dún Laoghaire West Pier. Extending to 89sq m (958sq ft), it features an en suite main bedroom, a second double bedroom, a shower room and a kitchen that opens into the bright living space. The living area opens on to a spacious balcony that overlooks the marina. The turnkey home is a short walk from the suburb’s bustling centre and the Dart station. Ber B3

READ MORE

The neighbours won’t replace a roof that is causing a leak in our home. What can we do?

Will new renting rules stop me getting back into my home on my return from working abroad?

Five most common interior design mistakes and what to do instead

Modern two-bed apartment close to the action in Smithfield

  • Plus: Great coastal views
  • Minus: Building management fees apply
Jessica Doyle

Jessica Doyle

Jessica Doyle writes about property for The Irish Times
On the Money

On the Money

Our weekly personal finance digest will provide you with the insight you need to save money and make smart spending decisions