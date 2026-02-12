Residential

Greater co-ordination needed to tackle lack of affordable housing, SCSI president says

Addressing crisis essential to economic growth and social fairness, Gerard O’Toole tells 1,200 industry professionals at annual dinner

SCSI president Gerard O’Toole at the SCSI annual dinner on Thursday. Photograph: Conor McCabe
SCSI president Gerard O’Toole at the SCSI annual dinner on Thursday. Photograph: Conor McCabe
Jessica Doyle
Thu Feb 12 2026 - 05:002 MIN READ

“Much greater co-ordination across Government, State agencies and industry” is needed to address the lack of sufficient supply of affordable housing, said Gerard O’Toole, president of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI).

Addressing 1,200 guests at the SCSI’s annual dinner last Thursday, he said: “Too often progress is hindered, not by lack of ambition but by fragmentation, not by lack of innovation but by delay and siloed working.

“While new CSO data on completions shows a welcome if modest rise in housing completions and signs that some Government interventions are gaining traction, the message is unmistakable: affordability driven by lack of supply remains the defining challenge of our time.

“Addressing this is not just a housing priority, it is essential to economic growth and social fairness,” he said.

READ MORE

‘My siblings did not inform me of my mother’s death’

I had always intended to return to Ireland, but it feels ever less likely

‘He said: Next time you come we’ll be telling you you have breast cancer. Bring someone with you’

Saved by a stranger: The 100-year-old Irish man in London

SCSI president Gerard O’Toole, mentalist Keith Barry and Yvonne McCarthy from AIB at the SCSI annual dinner. Photograph: Conor McCabe
SCSI president Gerard O’Toole, mentalist Keith Barry and Yvonne McCarthy from AIB at the SCSI annual dinner. Photograph: Conor McCabe

In his speech, the organisation president highlighted the positive contribution the SCSI is making through its research and apprenticeship programmes.

“Our data is informing national conversations on apartment viability, renovation costs, conveyancing, rental legislation, agricultural land trends and much more.”

He also announced that the organisation is set to expand its surveying apprenticeship programme to make routes into the profession more accessible.

O’Toole, who is a Westport-based selling agent, referred to a recent SCSI report based on a survey of its estate agent members, which forecast that property prices will increase by an average of 4 per cent nationally this year. It also found that 84 per cent of respondents believe current property prices are either “expensive” or “very expensive”.

What does the housing market have in store in 2026? Property experts weigh in ]

However, a similar portion of the almost 200 agents who took part in the survey believe prices are either rising and will level off soon or are at their highest level and should start to decline.

“Constrained supply is driving sustained house price growth and mounting affordability pressures for homebuyers and renters. Those trends look set to continue through 2026 and beyond,” he said.

Jessica Doyle

Jessica Doyle

Jessica Doyle writes about property for The Irish Times
On the Money

On the Money

Our weekly personal finance digest will provide you with the insight you need to save money and make smart spending decisions