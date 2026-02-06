Contemporary riverside four-bed home with equestrian facilities in Co Waterford

Address : Cooltubrid House, Cooltubrid East, Kilmacthomas, Co Waterford Price : €1,750,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes & Sherry FitzGerald Reynolds

Constructed in 2000 and designed with light and scale in mind, Cooltubrid House stands on lands steeped in history dating back many centuries.

The four bedroom, 367sq m (3,950sq ft) property lies close to the village of Kilmacthomas in Co Waterford.

Translating from the Irish as “the woods of little Thomas”, the village was, in 1649, a strategic crossing point for brutal invader Oliver Cromwell, who found himself thwarted by the flooded Mahon river in weather conditions he described as “so terrible a day I ever marched in my life”.

The river Mahon that blocked Cromwell’s campaign provides a tranquil backdrop for Cooltubrid House, which is set back from the road behind electric security gates and a limestone-pillared entrance.

Aerial image

Hall

Drawingroom

Designed to maximise its south-facing aspect, the house has a large reception hall flanked by an elegant diningroom, with an open fire and hardwood oak flooring, and a blue drawingroom.

A royal blue oil-fired Aga takes centre stage in the country-style kitchen which opens into a breakfastroom alongside a third reception room used as a comfortable family room, which is warmed by a solid fuel stove.

Upstairs, a well-designed home office space sits on the landing, allowing far-reaching bucolic views to be enjoyed. Also on this level are four generous double bedrooms, two of which are en suite, with the principal having the bonus of a dressingroom.

Kitchen

Breakfastroom

Diningroom

Sunroom

Up a second set of stairs is a large, converted attic, which is currently used as a gym but due to its size, has a variety of uses.

A garden pavilion used as an art studio lies in a sunny sheltered spot in the landscaped gardens that are planted with now mature Silver Birch and hawthorn hedging.

For those with an interest in horses, the real allure of Cooltubrid House lies beyond the hall door, as this property was designed for the serious equestrian in mind.

Lying on 11.19 hectares (27.65 acres), facilities are of a professional standard with an eight-stable yard, a horse walker and a 37m by 20m all-weather arena.

Home office

One of four bedrooms

Garden room

1.5-furlong gallop surfaced with Wexford sand

A further highlight is an impressive 1.5-furlong gallop surfaced with Wexford sand allowing year-round training regardless of the weather.

Its location adds a further layer of lifestyle appeal as the property sits in the hinterland of the Copper Coast and the nearby Waterford Greenway. The 46km car-free trail of the old railways takes in eleven bridges, three viaducts and a 400m-long tunnel, all the way to the beaches of Waterford’s famed Copper Coast.

Cooltubrid House has a Ber of B2 so in a sense you get all the space of a period home without the draughty pitfalls of older homes. It is now on the market through joint agents Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes and Sherry FitzGerald Reynolds, seeking €1.75 million.