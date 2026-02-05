Detached five-bed with spacious garage in Blackrock

Address : Reendonegan, 16 Granville Road, Blackrock, Co Dublin Price : €1,750,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

A large house in Blackrock, Co Dublin, built in 1951, has been extended and upgraded since its owners moved in 38 years ago and is now on the market in meticulous condition. Features include a large open-plan kitchen/dining/livingroom, fully-tiled bathrooms with underfloor heating, recessed lighting everywhere and a very large garage under the house with potential for further accommodation. It’s a short distance from the N11 but high up on a road off Newtownpark Avenue, providing distant views of the sea.

Reendonegan, 16 Granville Road, Blackrock, Co Dublin, a detached 264sq m (2,841sq ft) five-bed on 0.28 of an acre, is for sale through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €1.75 million. The garage space adds an extra 90sq m (969sq ft). It’s well sheltered both at front and back by very high hedges and there’s a 100-year-old beech tree in the back garden. It has gas-fired central heating and a C2 Ber.

One of the owners grew up in the house next door on 1.6 acres, which has since been redeveloped; 16 houses were built on the site. Her parents had bought the house on Granville Road nearby and had rented it out before selling it to their daughter and her husband. “We had a gate in the hedge and never needed babysitters,” they say. With their three sons now grown up, the owners are planning to downsize in Blackrock.

The large front hall of Reendonegan has a herringbone engineered-oak floor, panelled walls, deep ceiling coving and, on its left, a downstairs toilet and a good-sized room at the front that is being used as an office. On the right is a bright drawingroom floored with wide plank engineered oak like the rest of the ground floor: a picture window overlooks the front garden – this was originally a sunroom, now incorporated into the drawingroom. A wood-burning stove is set deep into the chimney breast with a marble mantelpiece; a glazed door opens on to a deck at the side of the house.

Folding doors in a wide arch open into the large open-plan family room, kitchen and diningroom at the back of the house. A large TV is set into built-in bookshelves in the family room, and a wood-burning stove beside it has a slate hearth. The kitchen has a sparkly deep blue Silestone counter and a breakfast bar facing towards the diningroom. The kitchen window looks over the roofs of houses towards the sea. The diningroom has panelled walls and a wall of bookshelves in a built-in cabinet – in fact, there are bookshelves all over the house, although the owners have already had to get rid of up to 1,000 books in preparation for their move. A door from the family room opens on to a balcony/deck that wraps around the side of the house. Inside, stairs off the kitchen lead down to the garage, which is plumbed for a washing machine.

A multicoloured stained-glass mosaic window lights up the landing halfway up the stairs. There are five bedrooms off the wide top landing, two en suite. The main bedroom has a fully tiled en suite, a walk-in wardrobe and a wide window with distant views of the sea and Killiney Hill. The bathroom has a Jacuzzi bath, twin wash-hand basins and a shower. All the other bedrooms have fitted wardrobes and one has a fully tiled en suite. A family bathroom has a stone-tiled floor and shower. A hot press on the landing is impressively tidy; there’s access to a part-floored attic from the single bedroom.

The unusually large garage is accessed from the back of the house: it has an EV charging point and a fully tiled shower in one corner (currently doing service as a wine cellar). There’s loads of storage room and clear potential, subject to planning permission, for creating more accommodation.

There’s lot of room to park at the front behind electric timber gates. Access to the garage is via a wide path at the left of the house. On the right, a large lawn opens on to the deck at the side of the house: steps lead down from here to a good-sized deck/barbecue area, and from here, a gravel path leads past flower beds to the large back lawn. There are also steps from the balcony at the back of the house down to the lawn.

Granville Road is near the top of Newtownpark Avenue, close to the White’s Cross junction on the N11: there’s a pedestrian shortcut from Knocksinna Court, a short road opposite Reendonegan, to the N11.