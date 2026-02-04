Turnkey two-bed with converted loft in Terenure

Address : 26 Aideen Avenue, Terenure, Dublin 6W Price : €675,000 Agent : Mullery O'Gara

Dating from about the 1930s, Aideen Avenue in Terenure, which runs between Derravaragh Road and Kimmage Road Lower, was developed as part of the suburban expansion scheme.

Homes here were influenced by the idea that underscored the “garden city” concept that focused on the provision of open spaces, in marked contrast to overpopulation in Dublin city centre. Author Brendan Behan famously referred to his new home on Crumlin’s Kildare Road as Siberia as he considered it so far out from his city centre origins.

Nearly a century later, these houses are in high demand due to their low-density, low-rise design, along with the fact that they have front and back gardens. Over the decades, the area has seen a shift from public housing to predominately private ownership.

Number 26 Aideen Avenue, a turnkey two-bedroom bungalow, has launched to the market through Mullery O’Gara.

The home looks deceptively compact from outside; however, inside its charcoal front door lies 115sq m (1,238sq ft) of turnkey interiors, with a further 18sq m in an overhead loft.

Two bedrooms, the principal of which is en suite, flank the front hall, along with a family bathroom.

The hub of the home is a bright and spacious open-plan kitchen, dining and living space. Here a vaulted ceiling with roof lights and three sets of patio doors – one of which is bifold – allow the space to integrate with the back garden, while the dining, kitchen and living areas are well defined by the positioning of furniture.

An all-white palette against wooden flooring and a slatted wood base on the kitchen island creates a calm feeling that will not date.

Outside, a deck – which is composite so will not rot – wraps around the rear extension (undertaken by former owners) to create two distinct areas: a large space overlooking the landscaped garden and a smaller courtyard space that the oenwers use as an external livingroom. All of this has integrated lighting.

For storage, a garage in the back garden, which has both front and rear access, is ideal for housing bicycles, sports equipment and the like.

Upstairs, the attic has been converted and used as a home office.

One of its main selling points of this home, besides its great location close to so many amenities and the villages of Rathgar, Terenure and Rathmines, is that it is in turnkey condition.

Its Ber is D1, however, which new owners may want to address down the line.

Number 26 Aideen Avenue last sold in 2021 for €622,500, according to the Property Price Register, against an asking price of €575,000, giving an indication of current demand for these homes. It has now launched to the market again, this time seeking €675,000.