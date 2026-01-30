ResidentialTake 5

What will €485,000 buy in Norway, Greece, Spain, Italy and Co Wexford?

One price, home and away: From a detached house near Rosslare strand to a Norwegian chalet

Chalet in Norway
Fri Jan 30 2026 - 05:002 MIN READ

Norway: Tjodalyng

What this 63sq m (678sq ft) Norwegian chalet lacks in size, it makes up for in location. Surrounded by forest and countryside, the property which was built in 1959 sits on the water’s edge at Viksfjord and is less than two hours from Oslo. Inside there is an open-plan livingroom, dining area and kitchen as well as three bedrooms and a large terrace for outdoor dining. The garden leads directly to the water where there is private boat mooring.

  • Price: €487,610
  • Agent: krogsveen.no
18 Clearwater Cove, Rosslare
Wexford: Rosslare

Clearwater Cove is a development beside Rosslare’s Blue Flag beach that was built in the early 2000s. Number 18 is a four-bedroom detached house on a private corner site within the scheme. It has a floor area of 156sq m (1,679sq ft) with the ground floor made up of an entrance hall, sittingroom, sunroom, open-plan kitchen/diningroom, utility and guest bathroom. Upstairs there are four bedrooms (principal en suite) and a bathroom. It has a B energy rating, and gardens to the front, side and rear.

  • Price: €485,000
  • Agent: Keane Auctioneers
A Greek villa in Crete.
Greece: Crete

Built in 2014, this stone villa in Crete is colourful and bright thanks to an open layout. With 211m sq (2,271sq ft) of living space set out over three floors, the property has four bedrooms and three bathrooms and comes fully furnished. The living area opens out to the landscaped garden with a pool, shaded patio and barbecue area. The beach is a three-minute drive away and it is 72km from Heraklion airport.

  • Price: €485,000
  • Agent: grekodom.com
La Borboleta, Spain.
Spain: La Duquesa

La Duquesa in Costa del Sol is a quiet marina town with a traditional Andalusian feel and plenty of tapas bars and restaurants. This villa, located in La Borboleta, is a 10-minute walk from the town centre. Inside there are four bedrooms with another room on the ground floor that could be an extra bedroom but is currently used as a home office. The kitchen is fully fitted and the diningroom/livingroom has doors out to a private south-facing garden.

  • Price: €485,000
  • Agent: kiwiirealestate.com
Sicilian apartment.
Italy: Sicily

Giardini Naxos in Sicily is a lively resort that is located 6km south of Taormina. The ground floor apartment has views out over the sea and has a generous terrace measuring 121sq m (1,302sq ft) that can be accessed from all rooms. There are two bedrooms, a bathroom and a livingroom and kitchen. While in good condition, it could benefit from some modernisation.

  • Price: €485,000
  • Agent: engelvoelkers.com
