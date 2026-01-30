Look inside: A Ranelagh coach house with dramatic interiors inspired by London’s Portobello Road

Address : The Coach House, Beechwood Avenue Lower, Ranelagh, Dublin 6 Price : €1,150,000 Agent : Lisney Sotheby's International Realty

Accessed from Beechwood Avenue Lower, the Coach House is a charming mews home tucked away off Ranelagh Road, Dublin 6.

Taking the first left as you ascend the avenue, the redbrick lies at the end of a laneway, so has a sense of privacy away from the hustle and bustle of the main drag.

The owners, who have had the property for more than 30 years, say they sit outside the front of their home – which is a short walk from Ranelagh village – on summer evenings, such is the privacy it enjoys.

Over the front door is a stained-glass rose window bearing the motto “Legis plenitudo caritas”, the Latin phrase and foundation principle in Christian theology that translates to “Love is the fulfilment of the law”.

Inside the double-fronted exterior, the accommodation is set over two floors, allowing for 132sq m (1,421sq ft) of well-appointed interiors. The home was renovated in 2020.

A dramatic paint scheme in the front hallway – with a bold charcoal shade used on the banister, skirting and architraves – gives an indication to the theme of this charming period home in one of Dublin’s most sought-after neighbourhoods. The owners say they took inspiration from homes they saw during their time living near London’s Portobello Road.

On the ground floor is an L-shaped living and dining area. Extending to about 30sq m (320sq ft), this space is bathed in light thanks to its dual aspect; two sash windows overlook the front, while a double patio door and smaller period window overlook the side. It’s a lovely spot where contemporary decor marries well with period details.

Beyond that is a galley-style kitchen in a blue-grey hue with white counters and backsplash that reflect light, while an abundance of storage keeps the room clutter-free. From here there is access to a study, offering a second, more private, reception space.

The property has three bedrooms, and the third, which is served by an adjacent guest wc, lies opposite the main living space at ground level.

Front hall

Open-plan living area

Dining area and patio door

Kitchen

Main bedroom

Study

Rose window with Latin motto

Upstairs, the pièce de résistance is the principal bedroom. Besides having a generous en suite with a bath, the fact that it has differing types of windows – six-over-six sash, the rose window visible over the front door, a stunning arched window overlooking the lane and two of the four dormer windows that grace its facade – graces the room with an abundance of character.

Opposite the main bedroom is a second bedroom – also a double en suite, alongside an office and (third) full bathroom.

Ranelagh offers a wide array of eateries serving everything from Mexican to Italian dishes.

Another desirable factor is the network of accessible transport links. Luas stops (at Ranelagh and Beechwood) allow swift access to the city centre, in addition to its southbound route to Dundrum Town Centre, Sandyford and Cherrywood. The Aircoach stop to Dublin Airport is on Leeson Street (about a 15-minute walk away), while the entire neighbourhood is cycling friendly.

The Coach House does not have a garden, but Palmerston Park, Belgrave Square and Ranelagh Park offer nearby green spaces, in addition to numerous local amenities such as gyms, Fitzwilliam Tennis Club and yoga studios.

With a Ber of D3, the Coach House is now on the market through Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty, seeking €1.15 million.