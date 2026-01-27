Residential

What will €285,000 buy in Dundalk town and by the sea in Belmullet?

Two homes, one price: a cottage with sea frontage in Co Mayo or an updated three-bed in Co Louth

This Belmullet cottage has panoramic sea views.
Jessica Doyle
Tue Jan 27 2026 - 05:001 MIN READ

Attycunnane, Belmullet, Co Mayo

€280,000, Fox and Gallagher

This three-bedroom cottage is accompanied by about 17.7 acres of land with direct shoreline access to Broadhaven Bay on the Co Mayo coastal peninsula. The cottage, extending to 81sq m (872sq ft), requires full renovation to bring it up to standard. It offers potential to become a home that will make the most of the countryside and panoramic sea views it’s surrounded by. The land also offers potential to extend the cottage, subject to planning permission. It is 3km from Belmullet town. Ber G

  • Plus: Substantial grounds with sea frontage
  • Minus: Requires renovation
Dundalk three-bed
290 Greenacres, Dundalk, Co Louth

€285,000, Blue Sky Property

This three-bedroom semidetached home comes to the market having been recently renovated. It is within a 20-minute walk of Dundalk town centre and the train station which provides one-hour rail services to Dublin Connolly. Extending to 78sq m (840sq ft), the property has a familiar layout with a sittingroom to the front of the ground floor and a kitchen/living area to the rear. It has a driveway to the front and a rear garden with lawn. It offers energy efficiency with a B3 Ber.

  • Plus: Upgarded interior with B Ber
  • Minus: Back garden requires some TLC
