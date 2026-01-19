What will €195,000 buy in Dundalk and Co Roscommon?

15 Dublin Street, Dundalk, Co Louth

€195,000, REA Gunne

This two-bedroom midterrace redbrick homes come to the market ripe for renovation in the heart of Dundalk town. It is a short walk from cafes, pubs, restaurants, shops and the local arts centre. It is also a 10-minute walk from the train station, which offers one-hour services to Dublin Connolly. The home extends to 61sq m (657sq ft) and is laid out with a sittingroom and kitchen on the ground floor and two bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. It has a small yard and shed storage. Ber D2

Close to amenities Minus Requires renovation

Annagh Cottage in Co Roscommon

Annagh Cottage, Trien, Castlerea, Co Roscommon

€195,000, DNG Ivan Connaughton

This two-bedroom cottage comes to the market fully renovated on 2.66 acres. It is a 10-minute drive outside Castlerea town. It extends to 64sq m (689sq ft) and features fresh, stark-white walls throughout and comprises a galley kitchen, a dining/livingroom with a stone hearth, two double bedrooms and a spacious modern bathroom. Rooflights allow natural light to flood in and the property is connected to fibre broadband for remote working. Extensive grounds offer potential for growing fruit and veg. Ber D1