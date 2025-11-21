Four-bed with equestrian facilities close to riding trails in Co Wexford for €675,000

Address : Ballymore, Camolin, Gorey, Co Wexford Price : €675,000 Agent : South East Estates

Set inside electric gates, this four-bedroom house in Ballymore, near the village of Camolin in Co Wexford has just been launched to the market by South East Estates.

It’s quite the offering given it sits on a 0.7-hectare (1.8-acre) site and extends to a considerable 297sq m (3,200sq ft) meaning that its price per square metre is €2,271 – which is on the lower end – given the house has double glazed windows, a Ber of B2 and bespoke joinery throughout.

The property comes with equestrian facilities in the form of three purpose-built stables, a dedicated tack room and a professionally constructed sand arena – the cost of which can cost up to €40,000 alone.

In terms of land value, sites currently for sale in the vicinity of Camolin command in the region of €70,000 for a 0.3 hectare (0.75-acre) site (without planning) so the asking price of €675,000 seems reasonable, as you could hardly build the property for the asking price, not to mind the extra facilities and plot size.

Architecturally designed, four bedrooms sit in a wing off a central block, where two en suite principal bedrooms have walk in wardrobes, and one of these opens to a little courtyard that is viewed from a glazed walkway in the hall.

Living space off the kitchen

Dining/living area

Kitchen/dining

In the central block, this light-filled entrance hall with floor to ceiling windows has a livingroom to the front – centred by a statement chimney piece – while a study and playroom/den lie opposite.

To the rear is the hub of this family home in the form of a large open plan kitchen/dining and living area. Beyond is a well-planned utility with extensive storage that connects with an integrated garage, which the agent suggests could be used as additional accommodation, subject to the usual planning requirements.

But to be honest there’s plenty of space already in this well laid out rural home.

Despite its high Ber, generous proportions, custom joinery and high-quality flooring, parts of the house would benefit from a modern refresh. But it’s all a cosmetic fix, and the bones of a well-constructed family home are all here.

Main living area

Den/playroom

A courtyard is accessed from the kitchen and one of the bedrooms

The property has equestrian facilites

In terms of access, the property offers a mix of countryside lifestyle with convenience: Camolin Village is a five-minute drive with shops, cafes and a primary school, while the towns of Gorey and Enniscorthy are a 15-minute spin away.

The M11 motorway is nearby and will have you in the capital in just over an hour.

In addition to the generous site and facilities, the property is close to forest walks, riding trails and several sandy beaches.