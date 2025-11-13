Detached homes at boutique development in Enniskerry from €1.675m

Address : Pinehurst, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow Price : €1,675,000 Agent : Hooke & MacDonald

Pinehurst is a boutique development of just detached five-bedroom houses on the Monastery Road just outside the picturesque village of Enniskerry. There’s a look about them: contemporary, to be sure, but with subtle nods to traditional country styles, particularly in the steeply pitched slate roofs and the clean white render facades, redolent of old-style gable ends, which give the houses a certain classic minimalism. There’s no sign of the red and yellow brickwork that often adorns the exteriors of new developments.

“We did some research, and found that the older houses in Enniskerry didn’t have brickwork facades, so we wanted to stay in keeping with that,” says Anne-Marie Drohan of Winterbrook, the developer behind these attractive, well-built A-rated homes nestling in their own tranquil space behind mature trees and within view of the Wicklow Mountains.

The design of these houses, by architects Krüger-Lyons, exudes a mix of confidence and restraint, with a palette of clean whites and muted bronzes, but also a few bold touches, such as the impressive 16ft-high vaulted ceilings in the livingrooms, and the study/dens jutting out to the side, with double aspect to front and back.

These homes, measuring a generous 254sq m (2,733sq ft), are built to a very high standard, and would be ideal for active, growing families who enjoy the outdoor life, with miles of hiking and cycling trails on the doorstep, plus golf clubs, equestrian centres and other leisure activities within easy reach.

Pinehurst is close to the M11 and N11 road links, with Dublin Airport just over a half an hour’s drive away. These houses have Ber ratings of A2 and A3 and are for sale through Hooke & MacDonald, with guide prices starting at €1.675 million.

The houses sit across from their own private, landscaped green area, with landscaped front garden with grass and planters, and paved parking in front of each house for up to four cars.

To the left of the roomy entrance hall is a superb introduction to the house: a magnificent livingroom with soaring 16ft-high vaulted ceiling, feature fireplace and two full-height windows to the front, plus windows out to each side, and glazed double doors leading out to the kitchen/dining/family room, bringing in light from all points of the compass – and from above via two large Velux windows.

Off the hallway is a guest bathroom with shower, and tucked in beside the staircase is an attractive bespoke fitted cloaks and boots storage unit. Floor tiles are by the Fossil Stone Company, and their soft tones and textures – a nod to traditional flagstones – pay homage to comfy country living. The bathrooms all feature elegantly finished handmade Italian porcelain tiles and antique brass taps and rain showers.

The kitchen/dining/family area to the back is L-shaped and features an elegant custom-designed kitchen with built-in full-height storage units, recycling station and soft-close drawers painted in Farrow & Ball Skimming Stone, with silestone worktops and breakfast bar with wine cooler underneath, plus another feature Drohan was keen to include: a full-height stone splashback which lifts the kitchen up to another level of luxury.

The kitchen is fitted with high-end Siemens appliances, and off that is a spacious utility room with Siemens washer and dryer included. There’s also a very handy storage area off the kitchen with a low-level door, perfect for vacuum cleaner and assorted household items.

To the right of the hallway, built out to the side of the house, is another fine reception room with large window to the front and glass doors opening out to a spacious rear patio. This room would make a perfect study/den or a sixth bedroom if needed.

Upstairs are five double bedrooms – two with en suite – plus a bathroom. The primary bedroom, to the front, has an en suite with free-standing bath, double wash-hand basin and shower. Bedroom two, also to the front, has an en suite, while the main bathroom also has a free-standing bath. There’s a linen cupboard on the landing, and the attic space is floored for more handy storage.

Pinehurst is built with energy efficiency in mind, and the houses are fitted with air-to-water heat pumps with smart zone controls, with underfloor heating across the ground floor and radiators on the upper floor. They have high-pressure water system with heat-recovery ventilation. Each house is wired for high-speed internet and data, and has feature lighting throughout, with electric car charging ducts outside.

The back gardens are west facing, and have great views out to the Wicklow countryside. Besides the large patio area accessed from the study and from the utility room, there’s another patio space, plus ample lawn area for kids to play. Beyond that is wide open countryside as far as the eye can see.

Pinehurst is just around the corner from O’Connor’s Texaco petrol station, which has a Centra and also a Donnybrook Fair. It’s just a short walk down the hill to the peaceful village of Enniskerry, originally built in the 1840s to house tenants working the land at nearby Powerscourt Estate, and now housing artisan shops and cafes, including Poppie’s cafe and Emilia’s Italian restaurant.