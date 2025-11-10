Edwardian style and community feel on offer at Phibsborough three-bed for €850,000

The front of 105 Shandon Park has a small city garden to the front and a tiled pedestrian path leading to the front door

Address : 105 Shandon Park, Phibsborough, Dublin 7 Price : €850,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

The sense of community in Phibsborough runs deep, particularly on the streets around Shandon Park. The residents’ Facebook page documents car-free days when children take over the road, street parties with live music on summer evenings, and regular posts of well wishes and shout-outs to local craftspeople, organisers and small business owners.

It’s this community spirit that the owner of number 105 Shandon Park says he will miss most when he leaves Dublin 7 after more than 25 years at the address.

“I always loved the area, and the Edwardian feel about it,” he says. “The quietness around the place, our street in particular – it almost feels like an oasis in north city Dublin. We love the vibe.”

When he first moved in, he redecorated where it was needed, but in 2017 he began a full renovation and retrofit under the guidance of John Feely Architects. A two-storey extension was built to the rear, not just to increase the living space but also to allow for larger rooms upstairs rather than just adding extra rooms.

The landing was widened, the main bedroom newly created to include a generous walk-in wardrobe, and the attic converted for additional space. Downstairs, a new kitchen was installed, and the living area extended into the garden. A double garage at the end of the garden was fitted with two EV chargers, a laundry area and space for media equipment.

Throughout the house, original features were preserved where possible. Two of the upstairs rooms retain their timber floors, and the stained glass in the front door catches the light from every room on the ground floor.

“We tried to keep the front of the house older and bring modern living into the back. We have party lights in the kitchen that we can turn on when we’re entertaining, and the open-plan layout is great for that.”

Now on the market with Sherry FitzGerald, number 105 Shandon Park has a guide price of €850,000. Extending to 125sq m (1,345sq ft) with a C2 energy rating, the property combines period charm with modern design.

A small city garden to the front features a tiled pedestrian path leading to the front door. Inside, the hallway has wooden flooring, understairs storage and a guest WC tucked behind to the left. To the right is the diningroom, where a gas fire with a tiled surround adds to the cosiness of the room. Doors open into the new kitchen, which was designed by Arena Kitchens and fitted with German-made Häcker units and quartz worktops. The kitchen leads into the open livingroom, which has bespoke cabinetry by Patrick McKenna of Wabi Sabi furniture, including a window seat overlooking the garden.

Sliding doors open out to the back garden, which has a stone patio, a lawn bordered by planting, and access to the garage via a rear laneway.

Upstairs are two large double bedrooms. The main bedroom includes the walk-in wardrobe and dressing area, along with an en suite bathroom. The converted attic, with two Velux windows, offers extra storage in the eaves and can serve as a home office or guest room.

Leaving his much-loved home and neighbourhood and moving to the south side of the city to be closer to work wasn’t an easy decision for the owner. But for buyers looking for a home that blends period character and thoughtful modern design, with a strong sense of community thrown in for good measure, number 105 Shandon Park might be the one.