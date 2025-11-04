What will €525,000 buy you in Leitrim and Dublin 6?

Country

Black Antler, Mullanyduff, Castlegal, Co Leitrim

€525,000, Savills

This detached home, built in 2022, sits on about 4.7 acres close to the Leitrim-Sligo border, a 10-minute drive from Mullaghmore beach. The incredibly private home is reached by a long drive and provides land suitable for growing vegetables. The property is surrounded by natural beauty, and extends to 145sq m (1,560sq ft) of modern interiors, with three bedrooms and a bright, open-plan kitchen/living/diningroom. Modern finishes, exposed brickwork and glazing make this a beautiful home. Ber A2

It's a drive to amenities

8 Highfield Grove, Rathgar, Dublin 6

€525,000, Sherry FitzGerald

This charming cottage is in a quiet enclave off Highfield Road, walking distance from the villages of Rathgar and Ranelagh, as well as Palmerston Park. It extends to 53sq m (570sq ft) and features a generous living/diningroom, a kitchen, a bathroom and two bedrooms. There is a private patio to the rear and a communal green to the front of the cottage. The interiors require a refresh and the G Ber could be improved. It would likely suit a single person or a couple looking to lay down roots in the area or someone downsizing from a larger home nearby.