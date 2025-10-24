What will €95,000 buy in Portugal, France, Italy, Thailand and Donegal?

Ireland: Killybegs

The space in this Donegal townhouse has been optimised thanks to the use of a spiral staircase the runs through each floor. At basement level in the 31sq m (333sq ft) property called Horizon House is a double bedroom with views directly out to Bridge Street River.

The kitchen and diningroom are on the ground floor, and the livingroom is on the first floor. Located in the centre of Killybegs, the house was fully upgraded in 2022 and is ready to walk into with kitchen appliances included.

Price €95,000

€95,000 Agent DNG Dorrian

A Portugal property with two buildings

Portugal: Mertola

There are two buildings included in the sale in the quiet village of Boisões de Cima in the hilltop town of Mertola near the Spanish border. The main house, which needs renovation, has five rooms set out over 160sq m (1,722sq ft). It will require a kitchen and upgrading of services but is quite charming in a rustic way. Across the road, the second property is 70sq m (753sq ft) and come with a traditional bread oven, storage area and small garden.

Price €95,000

€95,000 Agent divine-home.co.uk

A French house tucked beside a viaduct

France: Poitou Charentes

You don’t have to have a head for heights for this property as it is tucked in beneath a viaduct facing out to the River Vienne in L’Isle Jourdain, near Toulouse. The house is in good condition with a floor area of 95sq m (1,730sq ft). The accommodation inside includes an open plan living and diningroom, kitchen, three bedrooms and a bathroom. There is a courtyard garden where you can enjoy the scenic setting and a larger private plot behind the house.

Price €95,000

€95,000 Agent frenchestateagents.com

A three-bedroomed Italian villa

Italy: Abruzzo

On an elevated site beside the hamlet of Corvara, in Pescara, is a detached house that has views out over the ancient, fortified village. The villa has three bedrooms and two bathrooms with a total floor area of 135sq m (1,453sq ft). Inside there is also a kitchen, livingroom and storage room. There is a wide terrace at the front and balcony off the first floor, as well as a garage and large garden. The supermarket and other amenities are 13km away at Torre de Passeri and there is a bus stop close to the house with routes linking to Rome.

Price €95,000

€95,000 Agent majellacase.it

A fully-furnished Thailand apartment

Thailand: Hua Hin

For anyone looking to invest in property in Thailand this one-bedroom apartment would provide a low-hassle option. Coming fully furnished, the 41sq m (441sq ft) unit is in the Amari Residence in Hua Hin, with restaurants and bars within walking distance. The apartment has a living area with sofa and television, an en suite bedroom and a fitted kitchen. There is a balcony off the livingroom that looks out over the shared pool. Residents have use of the hotel facilities and there is 24-hour security at the development.