Turnkey townhouse likely to tempt downsizers in Blackrock for €525,000

Address : 12 Rosemount Court, Blackrock, Co Dublin Price : €525,000 Agent : Owen Reilly

Located in a quiet cul-de-sac off Booterstown Avenue in Blackrock, this two-bedroom townhouse could be an ideal home for someone who is downsizing from a larger house in the vicinity of south Co Dublin, as it offers low-maintenance living without compromising on location.

At 58sq m (624sq ft) it features a clever layout and storage solutions to ensure every square metre has a purpose.

Inside the front door of this end-terrace house is an open-plan living, dining and kitchen area. Centring on a stove in the living area, the dining space has a built-in seating unit, meaning that six can be easily accommodated around the table while maximising the space in the kitchen. Well appointed, the contemporary kitchen appears larger than it is, thanks to a glass splashback that reflects the light.

Upstairs are two bedrooms, a generous double with lots of storage in mirrored, sliding units, and a single bedroom that sits alongside a modern bathroom, which also has built-in storage.

With a Ber of C3, the property has new windows and flooring throughout, so is in walk-in condition, and given the current dearth of tradesmen and high building costs, this will be music to the ears of new owners as there is nothing left to do but unpack.

Should new owners need more space, there is room in the attic, which could offer further accommodation – subject to planning permission.

But the location is what will attract downsizers, especially those who live in larger homes in the area. It has excellent access to the N11, M50, the Dart at Booterstown and a number of bus routes to the city centre, as well as an Aircoach stop to get to the airport for some winter sun.

In terms of amenities, the area offers lots in the form of restaurants, cafes and shopping as well as coastal walks and sea swimming, plus three sailing clubs.

Number 12 Rosemount Court is now on the market seeking €525,000 through Owen Reilly.