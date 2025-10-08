Dublin house with historic links to Robert Emmet in Rathfarnham for €2.25m

Address : Washington House, Butterfield Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14 Price : €2,250,000 Agent : DNG

View this property on MyHome.ie

Located on what was then known as Butterfield Lane, now Butterfield Avenue, Washington House is believed to have been the residence Robert Emmet leased under the name of Robert Ellis in the months leading up to the rebellion of July 1803.

While there is much evidence to support that claim, Old Orchard House and Butterfield House have been identified too as the location of Emmet’s Rathfarnham home, and the place where he may have met with key allies as preparations for the uprising were made in secret. Anne Devlin, who worked as Emmet’s housekeeper, acted as a courier and played a central role in maintaining communication among the leadership.

After the collapse of the rising, Emmet returned briefly to his Rathfarnham home before going into hiding. A few days later, on July 25th, British forces raided the property. Devlin was arrested and subjected to torture in an effort to force her to reveal Emmet’s whereabouts. She refused. Over the following weeks, most of her family was also arrested. Her younger brother died in Kilmainham Gaol, where Devlin herself was held in solitary confinement for long periods under harsh conditions.

Over the following weeks, most of her family was also arrested. Her younger brother died in Kilmainham Gaol, where Devlin herself was held in solitary confinement for long periods under harsh conditions.

Washington House, which dates to 1760, would have been one of the first homes built in the south Dublin suburb of Rathfarnham. According to the National Built Heritage Service, “this handsome Georgian house remains an imposing feature in the area. It retains much fabric of significance, including a particularly noteworthy catslide roof, enhancing its landmark quality”.

Life has been a lot calmer at the property in recent times with the current owners living there for the last 32 years. The property with this historical link is now on the market through DNG with a guide price of €2.25m.

The house, which was named as a protected structure in 2005, has 358sq m (3,853sq ft) of living space and sits on a 0.37-acre site. With its distinct sliding roof, it’s easy to spot it amongst the newer houses in Rathfarnham. The house is accessed via a pedestrian entrance with a pathway up to the front door at Washington Lane. There is vehicular access from Butterfield Avenue.

[ Look inside: Reimagined four-bed with large south-facing garden in Dublin 4 for €2.95mOpens in new window ]

Pathway to door

Front entrance

Hallway

The interiors of the detached, two-storey house have been modernised and extended over the years. To the left of the hallway is the main reception room that includes the living and diningroom. There is a door from here into a large study with built-in shelving and sliding pocket doors into a gym.

Livingroom

The other side of the house is given over to the kitchen, breakfastroom, family room and utility. The kitchen opens into a sunroom that has Velux windows with rain sensors and ceiling fans with lights.

Kitchen

Sunroom

Upstairs there are six bedrooms. The principal bedroom and the second bedroom have en-suite bathrooms and there are two more bathrooms for the other bedrooms to share.

Bedroom

The privacy and character of the property can be appreciated once you step inside the gates of this Georgian home. The mature gardens wrap around the entire property with the old stone wall acting as a boundary to the outside world. There is also a detached garage for extra storage and parking for up to six cars in the driveway at the back.

Garden

Aerial view of Washington House, Butterfield Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

The owners would love to see a family move in so they could enjoy it as much as they did with their children over the last three decades. It’s not only the house that would suit family life, but the area too as it is close to schools that include Terenure College, Our Lady’s School and Loreto High School Beaufort.

Bushy Park and Rathfarnham Castle are just a short stroll away, and a walk through the village offers a moment to reflect at the bronze statue of the brave young Anne Devlin, created by artist Clodagh Emoe.