Look inside: Reimagined four-bed with large south-facing garden in Dublin 4 for €2.95m

Address : 48 Nutley Avenue, Donnybrook, Dublin 4 Price : €2,950,000 Agent : Savills

View this property on MyHome.ie

Houses on Nutley Avenue – a quiet leafy road that connects Nutley Lane and Nutley Road in Dublin 4 – have always been in demand since they were constructed in the 1950s and 60s. Aimed at well-heeled families, these detached homes on large sites are surrounded by a wealth of amenities including sought-after schools, proximity to the villages of Ballsbridge and Donnybrook and a host of sporting facilities.

Number 48 Nutley Avenue has just come to the market through Savills. It was purchased by its current owners in 2023 – for the sum of €1.425 million according to its entry on the Property Price Register. But what you see today bears little resemblance to what they bought, and the old brochure is still online for a before-and-after comparison. “I didn’t think it was particularly handsome when we bought, but it had good bones and this, with the south-facing garden was what made it attractive” says its owner, who is embarking on another project.

Where it originally had an L shape, this has essentially now been filled in to give a better flow through the house. Apart from that change, the property still provides a separate space for adults to relax along with a place for a large family to mingle.

Extending to the front – in order to retain the marvellous 65ft-long rear garden – the house has increased in size from its original 200sq m (2,153sq ft) to 252sq m (2,709sq ft). An old garage was incorporated into what is essentially a new build to give a very generous utility, allowing this family home to remain streamlined. Here, the kids can enter through a side door, drop off their schoolbags and sports gear without cluttering up the main entrance hall.

Inside the front door there’s a study opposite a family room while to the rear one finds the hub of this family home; a superb kitchen by Richard Burke. Passionate about mid-century design, the owner wanted a Scandi-style design to provide a soft and calming space. This has been achieved with a neutral palette and the use of natural materials that include stone and wood.

The hallway is bathed in light

Centred by a Cosentino waterfall island, details such as dovetail drawers, a larder with pocket doors and high-end appliances, this handcrafted kitchen is timeless. What had been intended initially to be a coffee dock is now a cool handmade drinks station that can be closed off when not entertaining.

Central island

Kitchen with cocktail bar

Beyond is a relaxed dining and living space, with wide-plank oak flooring underfoot that maintains the cool Scandi vibes. Two sets of patio doors flood the space with light thanks to the southerly orientation of the rear garden.

Dining area

Living area

In its previous form, a fourth bedroom was situated on the ground floor just inside the front hallway – now a family room. Thanks to good design, four bedrooms now lie upstairs, two of which are en suite, and if further sleeping quarters were needed, the study downstairs could work as a fifth.

Family room

What was a garage is now a large utility room

The property has four bedrooms

Another transformation has been the rear garden, which was a rather overgrown and dark site due to towering leylandii that framed the site. Now cleared, with drainage installed, the south-facing garden has a large patio with porcelain tiles while granite curbing keeps the newly laid lawn neat and tidy. A new garden room was added. This has been plumbed and wired and offers scope for a multitude of uses.

Rear garden

Sun drenched patio off the living area

In terms of amenities, the local schools include St Michael’s, the Teresian School, Blackrock and Muckross Park Colleges, with third level at UCD (Belfield) while Trinity College is easily accessible due to good local transport connections.

If golf is your thing, Elm Park Golf & Sports Club is just across the road, while Herbert Park, the RDS, the Aviva Stadium and Fitzwilliam Lawn Tennis Club are all in the vicinity.

Number 48 Nutley Avenue has been transformed by its current owners. Testament to good design, this bright, light-filled four-bedroom home has seen its Ber rating improve from a rather lowly G to an impressive B1, and is being offered to the market by Savills for €2.95 million.