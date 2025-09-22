What should we look for when choosing an estate agent to sell our home?

One of the most important choices you’ll make when selling is which estate agent to trust with your home

We’re ready to downsize our home of 20 years but aren’t sure which estate agent to go with. There’s one very close to us who obviously knows the area, but we didn’t get the best impression from him. Another, based in the next town over, seemed really professional and kind when we met. Nowadays most buyers find homes on daft.ie or myhome.ie – so does it matter if the agent is local? Aside from commission, what other areas should we be looking at before making a decision?

You’ve put your finger on one of the most important choices you’ll make when selling: who to trust with your home. It’s not just about who’s nearby or who charges the least. The right estate agent can help you achieve the best price and keep the whole process far less stressful. Here’s what really matters when deciding.

Local knowledge vs professionalism

In the past, sellers leant heavily towards the agent with the office closest to home. But these days, buyers are searching online, not in shop windows. So the fact that an agent is in the next town doesn’t put them at a disadvantage.

What’s far more important is how well they understand your area and how they plan to market your property. A good agent – whether they’re a few streets away or 10 miles down the road – should be able to talk confidently about demand in your neighbourhood, comparable recent sales, and who the likely buyers are.

If the local agent didn’t inspire confidence in your first meeting, that’s a sign to be cautious. Selling is a months-long process; you need someone you feel comfortable with. The professional, kind agent you met could well be the better fit, even if their office is further away.

Do your homework

Before making your choice, take some time to research both agents using the following criteria:

Websites & social media: Look at how they present current listings. Are they active on social media? Do their photos and descriptions look professional?

Google reviews: Check what past clients say about their service.

Credentials: In Ireland, all agents must be licensed with the Property Services Regulatory Authority (PSRA). Many also belong to the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI), which is a mark of professionalism. Don’t be shy about asking for their licence number.

[ We are selling our home – do we need to switch our security cameras off when people are viewing?Opens in new window ]

Ask the right questions

You’ve already met both, which is great – now you can dig a little deeper. Arrange another meeting and ask:

How do you plan to market my home? (Look for mention of professional photography, online listings, social media campaigns, and video).

Who will conduct the viewings – the agent themselves or someone else?

How often will I hear from you with updates?

Do you have a database of ready-to-go buyers?

What advice can you give me on preparing my home for sale? (The best agents will offer tips on staging, small repairs, or presentation that can make a real difference to your final sale price).

The answers to these questions will tell you a lot, not just about their strategy, but also how they communicate. Since you’ll be working with them closely, chemistry and trust are key.

Majella Galvin

Fees and contracts

Commission rates are worth considering, but don’t make them the deciding factor. A slightly more expensive agent who negotiates a stronger price will often leave you better off. Make sure you:

Ask for a full breakdown of costs (what’s included in the fee, such as marketing).

Compare not just commission, but service levels.

Read the contract carefully before signing. Look for exclusivity clauses, contract length, and notice periods. If anything isn’t clear, seek legal advice.

[ Our interest-only home loan is ending; can we find a new interest-only lender?Opens in new window ]

The bottom line

So to answer your original question, no, the location of the agent’s office isn’t as important as it once was. What matters more is their professionalism, how well they market your property, their experience in achieving strong results, and whether you feel comfortable trusting them.

Between the two you’ve met, the fact that you already have doubts about the local agent is significant. Selling your home after 20 years is emotional, and you need someone who communicates well, earns your trust, and works hard for you. If the next-town agent ticks those boxes, they may well be the right choice.

Do your research, check credentials, ask the tough questions, and go with the agent who feels like the right partner for the journey ahead.

Majella Galvin is an estate agent and a member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland

Do you have a query? Email propertyquestions@irishtimes.com

This column is a readers’ service. The content of the Property Clinic is provided for general information only. It is not intended as advice on which readers should rely. Professional or specialist advice should be obtained before people take or refrain from any action on the basis of the content. The Irish Times and it contributors will not be liable for any loss or damage arising from reliance on any content