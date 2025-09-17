Transformed period cottage near Malahide Castle for €795,000

Address : 23 The Bawn, Malahide, Co Dublin Price : €795,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

When the current owners of number 23 the Bawn in Malahide first set eyes on the early-20th-century cottage in 2013, it was little more than a shell. With a partially collapsed roof, rotting floors and years of neglect, it was not an obvious candidate for an easy downsize. But what it lacked in condition, it made up for in potential and location.

Taking a calculated risk, the couple embarked on a thorough renovation and extension project that would ultimately see the cottage more than double in size to 100sqm (1,076sq ft).

The vision was to retain the traditional layout to the front with two bedrooms flanking the hallway, while introducing a contemporary extension to the rear. The contrast between old and new is handled deftly, not least in the clever use of natural light. The design channels light through the house in a Newgrange-like style, with strategically placed rooflights drawing it from the front door all the way to the north-facing kitchen at the back.

Both front bedrooms have been upgraded with sash windows and timber floors. Each has attic access, one via a pulldown ladder, the other via a funky alternating tread staircase that leads to a converted attic space, now used as a home office.

At the rear, the ground level has been lowered to accommodate a generous open-plan kitchen/living/dining space. This was the owners’ first experience of open-plan living, so they were relieved to see room for a separate utility room on the new plans.

The kitchen was custom-made by Cofra Kitchens and features Corian countertops alongside high-spec appliances, including a full-height Liebherr larder fridge and a Bosch gas hob. Seating options include a breakfast bar, a dining table and a window bench overlooking the garden.

A Stovax inset wood-burning stove anchors the living area, where there is also a built-in media and bookshelf unit. Glazing along the rear elevation connects the interior with the garden, creating a seamless transition between inside and out. In summer, the patio becomes an extension of the livingroom and, on concert nights at nearby Malahide Castle, a private place to enjoy the entertainment.

The principal bedroom is also located at the rear and includes an en suite, along with direct access to the garden.

In upgrading the property, every element was addressed from roof to insulation to windows, bringing the Ber to a respectable B3. There is off-street parking for one car behind a side gate, and Malahide Dart station is a 15-minute walk away.

The Bawn itself is a quiet cul-de-sac lined with 22 single-storey cottages dating from around 1905. Once facing allotments, the road now looks out on to a scattering of newer homes that have sprang up in recent years, bringing a blend of older residents and young families to the area. A pedestrian path at the end of the road leads through to the Back Road and one of the many entrances to the grounds of Malahide Castle.