PR firm Drury appoints Cathal Barry as chief executive

Cathal Berry will take over from current Drury boss Anne-Marie Curran in January 2027. Photograph: Drury

Irish strategic communications and public affairs consultancy Drury has appointed Cathal Barry as its new chief executive.

Barry, who has been with the firm for more than 10 years, will take over from Anne-Marie Curran, who currently leads the agency, in January 2027.

In 2016, Barry joined Drury as a client manager and in 2022 was appointed managing director of the agency’s financial communications unit. Earlier this year, he was also appointed to the company’s board.

Barry said he has been proud to work for the Drury, which provides strategic communications advice to number of well-known Irish businesses, including CRH, Cairn Homes, ESB Group, Flutter Entertainment, Ires Reit, Irish Life, Musgrave Group and Ryanair.

”The communications sector is changing faster than at any time in Drury’s history, and our clients need counsel that is sharp, independent and grounded in real experience,” Barry said.

Durry is controlled by several executive directors and co-owners, including Curran, Paddy Hughes and Sinead Birt, with the agency’s co-founder Billy Murphy still acting as lead advisor to many of Drury’s key clients.

The most recent accounts for Drury show the firm, which was sitting on accumulated profits of €1.2 million at the end of 2024, paid its five directors a combined pay package of around €1.5 million in the year, which would have averaged at €298,576 each if distributed evenly.

Curran, who has led the agency for more than 16 years, will move to the executive chair position when Barry takes on the CEO role.

During her time in charge of the agency, Curran led the management buy-out of the business from Omnicom Group in 2020. The move returned Drury to independent ownership.

She said leading Drury has been “the privilege of my career” and she is proud of the business she helped to build.

“Cathal is an outstanding advisor and respected leader who has played a central role in our growth, and the strength of our team means we can, once again, appoint from within. As executive chair, I look forward to working closely with our clients, and supporting Cathal and the team as Drury enters its next chapter.”

Barry has specialised in advising clients on capital markets and transaction communications since joining the firm. He has worked closely with a range of public companies listed on stock exchanges in Dublin, London and New York.

He has also provided crisis management services for several private and family-owned businesses in Ireland.