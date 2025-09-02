Look inside: Dublin 4 penthouse sells for record-breaking €7.2m

The penthouse extends to 353sq m (3,800sq ft) with roof terraces on each side adding another 345sq m (3,815sq ft)

The dial on the barometer of most valuable transactions in the Irish apartment market has advanced to its furthest point yet, with a record sale of almost €7.2 million for 27 The Nicholson at Lansdowne Place in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4.

The value of the sale has been recorded on the Property Price Register as €6,343,612.33, which clocks up to €7,199,999 once the 13.5 per cent VAT rate on new dwellings is applied. The sale was completed in August, according to the register.

Located on the eighth floor of the scheme, 27 The Nicholson comprises four bedrooms with en suite bathrooms and walk-in wardrobes, a large livingroom, an open-plan kitchen/dining/livingroom with views over the city, a study and a utility room.

Livingroom

Kitchen/dining/livingroom

Extending to 353sq m (3,800sq ft), the penthouse sold for about €1,895 per sq ft of interior space, while roof terraces on each side of the property add another 345sq m (3,815sq ft) to its footprint.

The record for the most valuable transaction in the Irish apartment market until now had been held by another penthouse at Lansdowne Place, 24 The Burbidge, which sold for €7 million in autumn 2023.

Hallway

Principal bedroom

The sale of 27 The Nicholson comes in at €300,000 below the €7.5 million asking price, set by joint agents Sherry FitzGerald and Savills when it was brought to the market in March.

The as-yet unidentified buyer of the property will join the likes of pop star Rod Stewart and former Republic of Ireland and Manchester United captain Roy Keane as an owner at the high-end residential scheme.

[ Roy Keane buys luxury home in Ireland’s most expensive apartment developmentOpens in new window ]

The new owner will have the opportunity to avail of the luxury amenities Lansdowne Place is known for, which include a fitness suite; a wellness centre; a morning lounge with coffee, pastries and papers; a formal lounge for meetings; and a meeting room that can also be used as a dining space for dinner parties, complete with a kitchen for caterers.