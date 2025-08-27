Look inside: Stylish home imbued with colour in Irishtown for €850,000

Address : 1 Seaview, Pembroke Street, Irishtown, Dublin 4 Price : €850,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Occupying the end-terrace spot on Pembroke Street in Irishtown, 1 Seaview is a home that has been imbued with life, colour and style.

The owners bought the property – built in the early 1900s – as their first home together in 2013, when it had two bedrooms and one bathroom. They then held on to it when they moved to New York for work in 2016, letting it for short-term intervals so they could stay there on return visits.

It was around 2021 that they decided to extend the house for their return, turning it into a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home, measuring 108sq m (1,163sq ft), that is now home to them and their three small children. Now hoping to buy a larger home nearby as their children are growing, they are placing this C2-rated home, which is in walk-in condition, on the market, seeking €850,000 through Sherry FitzGerald.

It was not just space the owners had in mind when renovating their home, but also style. They brought plenty of their own ideas to the table, some gleamed from New York showrooms and interior magazines, when working with North interior design.

Number 1 Seaview overlooks a small tree-dotted green, with a two-tone exterior of white and grey, and a bay window in the livingroom. You enter the home into a horizontal hallway with rust and cream patterned tiles underfoot.

The livingroom, to the right, is chic and cosy, painted in a warm brown shade (London Clay by Farrow & Ball) with built-in cupboards either side of the chimney breast and a floating media unit on the interior wall. Next to the livingroom is a home office, with a built-in desk and ceiling-height shelving. A stylish WC, featuring blue hexagonal tiles, wainscoting and Scandi-style blue and white wallpaper, sits to the far left, off the hallway.

A wooden partition wall with opaque glass panels and a doorway separates the diningroom from the hall. The diningroom is fun and functional with a wall of boxed shelving painted turquoise, as well as the ceiling above, accented by a modern chandelier-style light.

The room flows into the sleek kitchen to the rear, which has a blue and white colour scheme, centring on a red Aga that the owners use for everything from boiling the kettle and grilling toast to cooking roasts. The charming room features LED lights above the counter and recessed lighting in the ceiling, as well as a pendant light over the free-standing island. Off the kitchen is a utility room and pantry, colour drenched in bright yellow.

Both the kitchen and the diningroom have glazed sliding doors allowing natural light in from the rear courtyard. The potential of the courtyard is optimised by blue and red patterned floor tiles and a firepit at its centre, making it a lovely place to relax.

Back inside, the staircase is accessed from the front hallway, leading to the first bedroom on the return. This small double bedroom is set up as an idyllic child’s room with whimsical cloud-patterned wallpaper. Up another short flight of stairs is the second bedroom, where the owners had fun with colour, choosing a delightful squiggly patterned wallpaper with shades of red, yellow and green, with a panelled built-in wardrobe painted pastel green.

The main bedroom sits to the front of the first floor, with a floor-to-ceiling wardrobe in a gorgeous bright green, built around the front sash window, under which is a cushioned window seat.

A spacious bathroom completes the first floor with a free-standing bath and a shower alcove vertically tiled in rectangular green tiles with a rainfall showerhead.

This characterful home is well located between the city and the sea, with Grand Canal Dock and Sandymount Strand each about a 20-minute walk away. It is also just down the road from Ringsend Park, which has pitches, a tennis court and a playground.