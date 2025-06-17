Semidetached Rathfarnham four-bed overlooking the Dodder for €950,000

Address : 56 Dodder Road Lower, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14 Price : €950,000 Agent : Mullery O'Gara

Dodder Road Lower, beside the gentle murmur of the Dodder river, was developed between the 1930s and 1970s. Number 56, which has just been launched to the market, was constructed in about 1956 along with three identical semidetached neighbours.

Its location is becoming a sought-after spot due to recent improvements in the area: The newly developed Dodder greenway passes along the road and restrictions to through-traffic have resulted in a much lower volume of traffic. The stretch of the river that number 56 faces, especially near the weir, is one of the most popular spots for wildlife photographers in Dublin. Regular visitors include otters, herons, badgers and foxes, and this run of water is also a hotspot for the elusive kingfisher, which for many is the star attraction along the leafy banks. But with 13 other bird species in the area, according to Birdwatching Ireland’s website, any day of the year a stroll here is sure to be interesting in terms of wildlife.

The linear park along the river has more than 100 hectares of green spaces, with trails, parks and sports fields, and the greenway here is destined to become Dublin’s next signature amenity with its continuous 17km route beginning in the Dublin Mountains and ending at St John Rogerson’s Quay on the river Liffey.

Hall

A livingroom overlooks the front garden

Family room in the open-plan space

A patio leads on to a south-facing terrace

Kitchen

Dining space

Number 56 appears on the Property Price Register as having last sold in 2018 for €600,000. Since then owners have extended and upgraded the home, which is a five-minute cycle from Templeogue and a short stroll from Rathfarnham and Rathgar.

Having a south-facing aspect, the semidetached house is light-filled and has a great sense of flow throughout its 101sq m (1,087sq ft). Off the hallway is a cosy livingroom that opens into a family room, which in turn leads into the kitchen/dining area, in a space created by a new extension.

Both the livingroom (which can be closed off for privacy and peace) and family room have fires (an open fire and a stove, respectively) for warmth in the winter, while the large patio doors and overhead Velux window allow much passive heat to the kitchen and dining area thanks to the south-facing aspect.

The property has four bedrooms

A garden room lies to the rear

A weir on the Dodder River is across the way from the house and is a great spot for birdlife

Upstairs are three bedrooms: two fine doubles and a single, along with a family bathroom. When the extension was taking place, owners converted what was a garage into a fourth bedroom, which now lies opposite the livingroom in the hallway.

Outside is another selling point. There are the lovely Dodder walks across the road, and the rear garden has been landscaped with raised beds and a generous patio with a large garden studio that has a multitude of uses. Extending to 45ft in length, there’s plenty of garden space for adults to dine and kids to play on summer evenings. Out front is parking for about three cars behind electric gates.

The property, which has a Ber of C2, is on the market through Mullery O’Gara seeking €950,000.