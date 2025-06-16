Bavarian farmhouse transposed to lakeside spot in Co Leitrim, for €500,000

Address : Lakeland Lodge, Kinlough, Co Leitrim Price : €500,000 Agent : Schiller and Schiller

When a 17th-century Bavarian farmhouse was earmarked for destruction to make way for a motorway, salvation came in the form of German-born architect Thomas Gehrig.

The 300-year-old timber and stone home had a history and provenance that Gehrig appreciated, so instead of allowing it to be destroyed, he bought it, deconstructed it and transported it to a site by Lough Melvin in Co Leitrim. There, about 40 years ago, it was rebuilt, complete with covered balconies for shelter when it rains.

Gehrig lived and fished from the lough’s shores for many years. It’s a place where you can catch salmon, brown trout and sonaghan, a subspecies of brown trout found only in these waters.

There are eight islands on the lake, including Inis Teampuill, Inistemple in English, where there are the ruins of a 14th-century church.

The property is set on more than 4.75 acres of land that includes about 250 metres of water frontage. There is potential to build a jetty here to launch kayaks, rowing boats or stand-up paddle boards, subject to the relevant permissions.

Set over three floors, the two-bedroom, two-bathroom detached property has been extended since by its current owner, who flies aircraft for a living, landing here regularly to take time out. Between stays, the property has been run as a short-term rental.

At entrance level is the first of its two bedrooms and a bathroom. At deck level is the eat-in kitchen, with a stove set at a raised level into its stone chimney breast which adds visual warmth. You can open doors out to the large, raised platform that is south-facing and has views of the lake.

Back inside, original Alpine detailing can be seen on doors, walls and details and have been complemented by newer timber additions. There is a raised mezzanine level here too, accessible via a ladder, to escape to – you could pull up the ladder and make like Greta Garbo and be alone.

Adjacent is the sittingroom which is set around another brick-surrounded wood-burning stove. Here double doors lead out to the deck to give you elevated views of the Darty Mountains.

The D1-rated house extends to about 94sq m and is on the market seeking €500,000 through agent Schiller & Schiller.

On the top floor, accessed via an open-tread set of stairs, part of the original farmhouse, is the vaulted master bedroom and en suite bathroom. This has access to one of the balconies from the original transplanted home and is a romantic spot in which to watch the sun set.

Outside, there is a large hot tub sheltered from the elements by the addition of a clear Perspex roof, so you can enjoy it no matter the weather.