In pictures: Substantial home with views of Carlingford Lough and indoor pool for €2.97m

Address : Clocgarran Hall, Killowen Old Road, Rostrevor, Newry, Co Down Price : €2,970,000 Agent : Simon Brien

Set above the Killowen Old Road, just outside Rostrevor in Newry, Co Down, sits Clocgarran Hall. Occupying 3.5 acres (1.4 hectares), it spans a whopping 926sq m (10,000sq ft) and includes six bedrooms, multiple reception rooms and a range of amenities, including an indoor swimming pool and tennis court.

Positioned to take advantage of its surroundings, with views over Carlingford Lough and the Slieve Foy mountains, its design incorporates large south-facing windows, allowing for lots of natural light and access to the outdoors. Its grounds include terraced lawns, framed by topiary evergreens that are laden with swathes of pinks from rhododendrons, a walled garden and an orchard providing autumnal bounties of apples and pears.

Inside, the layout – constructed over three decades – includes a Mark Wilkinson kitchen complete with high-end appliances, a cinema room with a wall-mounted screen and projector and a gym and music room in addition to the more formal reception rooms. These include interconnecting dining and drawingrooms which open out to a south-facing terrace through a set of French doors and a less formal living and diningroom located just off the kitchen.

Hall

Kitchen

Drawingroom

Diningroom

Livingroom

Upstairs, accessed by a sweeping hand-carved solid oak staircase, the principal bedroom suite has south-facing views to Carlingford Lough. Warmed by a gas fire, it’s about the size of a one-bedroom city apartment and would give any five-star hotel a run for its money. Naturally, it comes with its own dressingroom and marble-tiled en suite.

A 15m indoor pool and a spa, with a six-person steam room, lies inside a purpose-built pool hall, complete with a cathedral-style ceiling. Facilities such as high-end changing rooms add to its coastal location allure as do additional structures such as a detached granite and Belfast-brick barbecue house, which has a fully functioning kitchen. There’s even a helipad should you need to be somewhere in jig time, though both Dublin and Belfast and their associated airports are each about an hour away.

Music room

Formal dining space

Cinema room

Gym

Main bedroom

Pool

Aerial view

Barbecue room

Views extend over Carlingford Lough

The property stands on 3.5 acres

Tennis court

The location, often referred to as the “Riviera of the North” is near the village of Rostrevor and offers access to local amenities and natural features such as Kilbroney Park and the Mourne Mountains. Known for its scenery and outdoor activities, including everything from paddleboarding and kayaking to fishing and archery, these may appeal to potential new residents, as might its international fame for Carlingford oysters.

Clocgarran Hall is a substantial property with a range of features that will allow for entertaining on a grand scale. It also includes a large garage and high-tech office, which have the benefit of separate parking areas.

In turnkey condition, it is listed through Simon Brien Estate Agents, seeking offers in excess of €2.97 million (£2.5 million stg).